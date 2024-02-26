Texas man killed in Sunday morning car crash on US 285 in Eddy County

A man from Texas was killed in a traffic accident involving a commercial vehicle Sunday morning near the junction of U.S. Highway 285 and State Road 31.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m., Eddy County Sheriff's Office said, and Anthony Javier Rivera, 20, was declared dead at the scene.

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit responded to the two-vehicle collision at about 7 a.m., read a news release. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Details about the cause of the accident, if alcohol was involved or if seat belts were properly used, were not immediately reported.

The intersection was closed in all directions for about three hours while authorities processed the scene, read the release.

The Eddy County Sheriff's Office was still investigating the accident.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Lt. James Lara at the Eddy County Traffic Unit, 575-885-7551.

