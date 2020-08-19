Texas man ‘who killed three neighbours’ had swastika drawn on forehead

Suspect is being held without bond: KPRC

A Texas man accused of killing three of his neighbours was later found hiding in woods with a swastika drawn on his forehead, authorities said.

Michael Wettstein, 60, has been charged with capital murder after allegedly carrying out a total of five shootings in Liberty County on Monday.

Police said Mr Wettstein began his shooting spree on Monday by gunning down Richard Lamm, 56, and Misty Herndon, 38.

It is understood Mr Wettstein also shot Herndon’s dog.

The suspect then allegedly went to another home in the area and shot dead 59-year-old Bruce Mercer.

He then visited a third home, police said, and opened fire on Marvin Rumley and his adult daughter, Amanda, following an alleged argument about their dog.

Both Rumleys were airlifted to hospital on Monday for treatment, Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives did not give a motive for the shootings but neighbours said Mr Wettstein was known in the neighbourhood for “ranting” about dogs roaming freely.

Following the shooting spree, Mr Wettstein was found hiding in a nearby wooded area armed with a rifle and a shotgun.

He had the Nazi symbol emblazoned on his forehead, the sheriff’s office added.

Mr Wettstein was charged on Tuesday and is being held at Liberty Count Jail without bail.

The sheriff’s office said he could be charged with additional crimes and as the investigation continues.

