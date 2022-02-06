Texas man kills four family members, wounds three, then dies by suicide: police

A brutal murder-suicide in Texas left the gunman’s parents, son and his ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son dead, police said Saturday.

Kevin Milazzo, 41, was identified late Saturday as the suspect in the deadly rampage at two different locations before turning the gun on himself.

The Corsicana Police Department responded to the first location just after midnight Saturday and found Milazzo’s stepfather, 68-year-old William Mimms, and his mother, 61-year-old Connie Mimms, dead inside, according to officials. Further investigation turned up two more victims, who were taken by air ambulance to a Dallas area trauma center.

A short time later, deputies from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Frost and found the bodies of Milazzo’s son, 21-year-old Joshua Milazzo, and the 4-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Freeman.

An adult woman was found alive with multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to trace Milazzo’s car using his GPS and used remotely shut off the vehicle. When SWAT officers approached, they found Milazzo critically injured inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Milazzo was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died.

None of the victims who survived have been publicly identified and their conditions are unknown.