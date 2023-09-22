Texas Man Lay Dead in Jail Cell for 6 Hours While Nonchalant Guards Sat in Rest Area; County to Pay His Mother $1 Million

A Texas county has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a man who died in jail custody three years ago, according to reports.

The settlement comes after 28-year-old Javonte Myers’ mother filed a lawsuit against Tarrant County Jail in April 2022. In addition to the county, two former jailers, identified as Eric Gay and Darien Kirk, were listed as defendants.

Tarrant County Jail (Photo: Tarrantcountytx.gov)

Myers, who suffered from mental health issues that the jail knew of, had “a tragic, completely unnecessary death” from a seizure disorder in June 2020, according to court documents. It alleges that his body was left for six hours before it was discovered.

“Upon information and belief, had Javonte been properly observed, he could have received immediate medical treatment, and his life would’ve been saved,” the lawsuit claimed.

As stated in the lawsuit, the jail was aware of his seizure disorder and his anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar, depression, and insomnia. He also suffered from loss of consciousness, which was allegedly noted on a screening form.

Jailers Gay and Kirk failed to check on Myers during their shift that day, according to the lawsuit and reports. Speaking to Texas Ranger Trace McDonald, who was investigating the case, Gay, alongside his lawyer, admitted that the cell checks were not executed and explained alleged practices in the facility where supervisors are aware of dishonesty on jail documents.

“I mean, they were not done. Yes. Jailer Gay and Jailer Kirk just sat in the picket instead. It then came to light that what occurred regarding Javonte’s death was not an isolated occurrence,” the lawsuit said. “Or one unknown jail higher ups. It was, in fact, a custom and practice.”

The jailers were criminally charged with tampering with a government record, and as KERA News reported, the county is also paying for their defense in the lawsuit.

“Javonte’s death and his mother’s grief is the ultimate tragedy here. No amount of money is going to make that better,” Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons told the outlet.

The county jail system is the largest mental health system in the state of Texas, according to the Texas Association of Counties. When it comes to mental health funding, Texas ranks among the bottom 10 among other states.

Read the full story at Atlanta Black Star.

The Fort Worth jail is in hot water and faces a string of lawsuits stemming from other inmate deaths, among other issues, at the facility. In one case, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and KERA News, a woman with mental health needs died from dehydration in her cell that had a water fountain in 2021. Her family filed a lawsuit earlier this year, blaming the jail for her death.

Per the Star-Telegram, regarding Myers’ settlement, $900,000 is expected to go to his mother, Sondrea Miller, while the remaining amount will go to the lawyer. It also prevents his loved ones from pursuing future legal action against Tarrant County in relation to this incident.