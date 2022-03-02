Texas man 'lit the match' at Capitol, prosecutor tells jurors in first Jan. 6 trial

Dana Verkourteren
Ryan J. Reilly and Daniel Barnes
·3 min read

WASHINGTON — An armed Texas man "lit the match that started the fire" at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday, during opening statements in the first riot-related case to go to trial.

Guy Reffitt, who the federal prosecutors say is a member of the Texas Three Percenters, was allegedly armed with a gun when he led the mob at the front of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault.

“In the defendant’s own words, he lit the match that started the fire," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told the jury, calling Jan. 6 the "worst assault on the Capitol since the war of 1812."

Nestler told jurors that Reffitt was "the tip of this mob's spear" on Jan. 6 and "wanted to stop Congress form doing its job." Reffitt had "two specific targets in mind," Nestler said: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell, who was then the majority leader of the U.S. Senate.

Lots of people were upset that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to President Joe Biden, Nestler said, but Reffitt was different because of "the actions that he took."

Nestler quoted from messages that Reffitt allegedly sent and statements he made before and after the Jan. 6 attack, including statements about assaulting Pelosi.

“I don’t care if Pelosi’s head is hitting every stair as I drag her by her ankles, she is coming out,” Reffitt said, according to the government.

“I was the first person to light the fire on the Capitol steps,” he wrote on Telegram after the attack, according to DOJ. He wrote that he “laughed” when he was shot with a pepper ball gun.

“I had my .40 on my side, they’re lucky we didn’t shoot them,” he told others, according to the government.

Nestler also previewed highly-anticipated testimony from Reffitt's own son, who turned his father into the FBI before the Capitol attack, on Christmas Eve 2020. Nestler quoted from a text that Reffitt allegedly sent to his family before the attack.

“What’s about to happen will shock the world, that’s why I’m going to D.C.," Reffitt allegedly wrote.

But William Welch, Reffitt's court-appointed attorney, told jurors that the government's case was based on “bragging and a lot of hype," and that Reffitt's standoff with police only lasted a few minutes, and ended after he was hit with pepper spray.

“Guy Reffitt did not go in the Capitol,” Welch said in a short opening statement. “Guy does brag, he exaggerates, and he rants. He uses a lot of hyperbole, and that upsets people.”

The jury in the case was seated on Tuesday evening. More than 750 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and hundreds more arrests are in the works. More than 2,500 people either entered the Capitol or committed crimes outside the building on Jan. 6.

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Creative Ways to Use Motion Sensors Around Your Home

    Keep tabs on your prized possessions.

  • Accused U.S. Capitol rioter wanted to drag Pelosi from building, prosecutor says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Texas man who is the first person to stand trial for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol told a friend he wanted to drag Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the building, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, is the first of some 750 people charged with joining the riot by Donald Trump's supporters to face trial in Washington. Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including carrying a semi-automatic handgun while on Capitol grounds.

  • Biden Supreme Court pick Jackson meets lawmakers who will oversee her confirmation

    Federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, visited the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers from both parties mulled her candidacy for the lifetime post. Jackson, 51, chosen to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, began the formal task of seeking Senate confirmation during two high-profile meetings with the chamber's two top lawmakers: Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell. Schumer met with Jackson for about 40 minutes in an ornate Senate dining room and offered reporters wall-to-wall praise for qualifications and breadth of experience that he said should draw support from Democrats and Republicans alike.

  • Oath Keeper charged with seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack poised to plead guilty

    James was a member of the Oath Keeper's leadership who repeatedly messaged with other Oath Keepers about planning for Jan. 6.

  • White House readies roadmap for future COVID outbreaks, seeks funding

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. health officials on Wednesday laid out a national blueprint to manage COVID-19 going forward, vowing to prepare for any new variant outbreaks without shutting down schools and businesses and calling for additional funding from Congress. The plan will help "move America from crisis to a time when COVID-19 does not disrupt our daily lives," the White House said, one day after President Joe Biden acknowledged the nation's fight against the coronavirus had entered a new phase. The White House called for more funding to pay for COVID treatment and tests, among other efforts, but stopping short of requesting a specific dollar amount.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' is looming large in the memories of potential jurors at the first January 6 trial

    Potential jurors in the first January 6 trial said the poster boy of the January 6 attack — "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley — remains vivid in their minds.

  • Abercrombie Stock Is Hurting. Blame Holiday Inventory Delays and Omicron.

    Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell hard Wednesday after the retailer posted quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street’s expectations. The company was affected by supply issues during the holiday season and the Omicron variant. Adjusted earnings a share for the fourth-quarter, which ended in January, were $1.14, lower than analysts’ consensus forecast of $1.27 a share.

  • Former Ed Secretary Duncan: Quality Public Education a Civil Right for Children

    A generation ago, leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King and Thurgood Marshall advocated for quality education as a civil right for all children. A decade ago, President Barack Obama declared education “the civil rights issue of our time.” And yet, the tragic reality today for millions of children is that quality education is far from […]

  • Double rapist who spiked and filmed victims is finally jailed after five-year legal delay

    Bradley Carman falsely claimed he had consensual sex with his 'humiliated and degraded' victims.

  • 2 more arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant

    Two more people have been arrested in connection to a North Valley homicide.

  • Feds say Jan. 6 rioter seen giving Nazi salute praised Hitler, sent racist messages

    A Jan. 6 rioter with a violent felony record who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while he was out on bail on a first-degree attempted murder charge should be held until trial.

  • From Chuck Schumer to Stephen Breyer, here are some viral memes from the State of the Union

    Joe Biden's first State of the Union had plenty of viral moments happen inside the House chambers. Here are some popular social media memes so far.

  • Trump appeals ruling requiring that he testify in New York probe

    Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's ruling that he answer questions under oath in a civil probe by New York's attorney general into the former U.S. president's business practices. The appeal, which was expected, will delay Attorney General Letitia James from obtaining testimony from Trump and his two oldest children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, possibly for months. Justice Arthur Engoron of a state court in Manhattan had on Feb. 17 said James had a "clear right" to question the Trumps in her probe into the Trump Organization, after her office had found "copious evidence of possible financial fraud."

  • Jury selection in first Jan. 6 trial revives D.C. residents' anger about Capitol attack

    Jury selection began on Monday in the first trial for a defendant accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Senators, it’s time to add some 305 to the U.S. Supreme Court | Opinion

    No Floridian has ever been appointed to the Supreme Court. Even though Florida has the third most electoral votes in the country, we have been shut out on the highest court in the land.

  • Analysts: Navy bribery trial to expose pervasive problem

    Dozens of U.S. Navy officials have admitted to being bought off by the gregarious, rotund Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and free stays at the Philippines' Shangri-La hotel, among other things. Now as the last five of 34 defendants stand trial in federal court in San Diego, what’s more shocking is how little the case has changed the Navy’s way of doing business, according to former military officers and government watchdog advocates. The case has centered around Leonard Glenn Francis who admitted in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers.

  • Florida congressman will miss State of the Union after testing positive for COVID

    U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch will miss Tuesday’s State of the Union speech after testing positive for COVID-19, the Florida Democrat announced on Twitter roughly three hours before President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver his address.

  • Mel Kiper’s updated mock draft includes two Nittany Lions in first round

    Which two Penn State players does Mel Kiper have in his first-round mock draft as the combine begins?

  • Texas investigating transgender teen's parents for possible child abuse: lawsuit

    A lawsuit filed to state court in Austin on Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas and Lambda Legal alleges that Texas's Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) began investigating parents of transgender youth who help their children get gender-affirming care. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) previously issued an opinion stating that he believed gender-affirming surgeries and the administering of puberty...

  • Democrats Raise Alarms About Russia Using Cryptocurrency To Dodge Sanctions

    Congress could be gearing up to rein in the cryptocurrency industry.