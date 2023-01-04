Texas man who met date on Bumble kidnapped and tortured woman for days

A Texas man who met a woman on the dating app Bumble, kidnapped, beat and tortured her for five days after she denied his sexual advances, authorities said.

Zachary Kent Mills, 21, of Spring, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping after his Bumble date escaped his apartment on Thursday where she endured days of Mills punching her, hitting her with a screwdriver and starving her, according to court records filed in district court in Harris County.

The records show he was released on $50,000 bond on Monday after he was booked in jail days earlier. Court records also show prosecutors requested $100,000 bond while his defense asked for $20,000 bond.

Mills kidnapped the woman, only identified as J.W., on Dec. 24 after picking her up and taking her to his apartment. The two had begun a romantic relationship after meeting on the dating app, according to a probable cause statement. At Mills' apartment, he promptly attempted to have sex with the woman who denied his advances, court records said.

“He immediately began to physically assault her and would not let her leave the residence,” the probable cause statement said. The woman told authorities that when Mills got tired of hitting her with a “closed fist,” he would “grab a screwdriver and would strike her with the handle.”

During her five days captive, Mills did not provide her with any food or water, the probable cause statement said.

She was able to escape from the apartment when Mills left it to visit his father. When the woman was interviewed by authorities, her injuries included: “Severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising” to most of her body, according to the probable cause statement.

Other court records tied to the case show Mills was apprehended on Friday and booked into jail on Saturday.

Mills’ lawyer, Chris Denuna, said Wednesday his client has no criminal record and is not considered a flight risk.

Denuna said the allegations against his client are “egregious,” but the judicial system has to play out. Denuna noted he is waiting on potential evidence to be turned over from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The court imposed stipulations on Mills that included a GPS monitor, 24-hour house arrest and a stay-away order from the alleged victim, records and Denuna said.

“We are pleading not guilty,” Denuna said. “It’s important the process … gets carried out before we find these allegations credible or not. That’s the whole point of due process and presumption of innocence.”

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office declined comment Wednesday but did confirm the office requested a $100,000 bond.

A representative of Bumble could not be immediately reached for comment.

However, a statement from Bumble to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear about this horrible crime. We blocked this member as soon as we were made aware of this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to any requests from law enforcement as needed.”

