Texas Man Opens His Airbnb to Migrants Sleeping Rough

A Texas man has opened the doors of his Airbnb over the past two weeks to more than 40 migrants who were sleeping outside a local shelter, providing them with food and a warm bed, according to San Antonio CBS affiliate KENS. “They had no blankets. It’s like wow, all these people, using cartons to cover themselves,” car salesman Santiago Rodriguez said. According to Arizona Family, Rodriguez has spent thousands on food, clothing, and supplies for families struggling to survive. He said he has purchased “a lot of milk, a lot of eggs,” as well as toilet paper, soap, and diapers. “My goal is doing this until the winter is gone,” Rodriguez said. “I cannot help everybody. I try the best I can.”

