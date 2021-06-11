Texas man planned to get chain and locks to ‘break’ sex trafficking victim, feds say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

An undercover federal agent posted an advertisement on the website’s public discussion board.

Posing as the leader of a human trafficking organization in April, he asked for someone who could “break” a “slave.”

A user under the name TheAlphaMajor responded.

“I won’t report you,” the man behind the account said during a phone call the next day, according to a criminal complaint. “Tell me what the real deal is just so I know what I’m getting into.”

The undercover agent explained a woman was refusing to engage in commercial sex.

“In your particular situation you’re looking for her to be more afraid of the punishment than she is of the work,” the man replied, according to the complaint, later saying “I consider that you know it’s not submission it’s oppression and what you’re talking about is oppression, which I don’t give a s---.... It’s a means to an end for you.”

The complaint says the man “communicated his understanding of the difference between fetish submission and forcing someone into commercial sex.”

“I would be happy to help you,” he said, according to the complaint. “Anonymity is going to be key...I really do not want the negative press or dealing with the legal ramifications.”

A day later, Cypress, Texas, resident John Kelley met with the agent in person for over an hour at an establishment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as members of a trafficking task force surveilled them, authorities say. Their conversation was recorded with audio and video.

Kelley reassured the agent of his ability to break the human trafficking victim and his plans to return to the area to torture her, according to the complaint.

On May 14, Kelley texted the agent “plan to deliver her Monday night.....I still need to get chain and locks” and a bucket to use the bathroom, the complaint says.

When Kelley arrived at an address provided by the agent on May 17, he was taken into custody. He was indicted Tuesday on a charge of attempt to aid and abet sex trafficking.

In an order of detention pending trial, a federal judge with the Northern District of Texas-Dallas Division said Kelley “reported a high net worth, significant assets, and considerable cash on hand” and a could be sentenced to a “very lengthy prison term.”

“The defendant thus has an incentive to flee, as well as the means to do so,” the judge wrote in the order.

Texas man accused of kidnapping girl at a birthday party is going to prison, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • $350,000 settlement offered in police takedown of wrong man

    Officials of a Georgia city have offered a $350,000 legal settlement to a Black man injured last year when a police officer violently slammed him in the ground, later saying he mistakenly believed the man had an outstanding arrest warrant. The settlement proposal approved Thursday by the Valdosta City Council also would create a citizen review board to help oversee local police and make policy recommendations. Antonio Arnelo Smith, 47, sued Valdosta police and other city officials in U.S. District Court a year ago, saying officers used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

  • White boys who grew up with Black neighbors are more likely to become Democrats, study finds

    White men who had a Black neighbor in 1940 are more likely to be registered with the Democratic Party 70 years later, researchers say.

  • Missouri gov. says clemency petition from man wrongfully imprisoned for 40 years not ‘priority’

    Lawmakers sent Gov. Mike Parson a letter seeking a pardon for Kevin Strickland, a call prosecutors echo. Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Monday that addressing the clemency petition to release a man imprisoned for over 40 years who prosecutors now maintain is innocent simply isn’t “a priority.” “When something like that comes up, we look at those cases, but I don’t know that that necessarily makes it a priority to jump in front of the line,” Parson said during a news conference.

  • Miami woman accused of using exotic cars to lure, drug and steal from men, police say

    Police have arrested a Miami woman who they say was wanted for using rented luxury and exotic cars to lure men in, drug them, and steal their expensive watches.

  • The Trump scandals we don't know about

    The Trump scandals we don't know about

  • California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

    California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state's broad reopening next week. The lottery-style drawing selected winners from the nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. State officials identified the winners by what county they lived in, with plans to contact them in the coming days.

  • Taiwan-Born Lawyer Receives Hate Mail for Defending Man Accused of Attacking 75-Year-Old Woman in SF

    Eric McBurney, a Taiwan-born public defender from San Francisco, has received hate mail for representing Steven Jenkins, the 39-year-old homeless man accused of attacking a 75-year-old grandmother in March. The defense: McBurney, 48, told The New York Times, Jenkins’ “mind is broken.” McBurney further explained that the case has “nothing to do with anti-Asian hate,” adding, “Mr. Jenkins in the last five years has had five mental illness emergencies each year, on average.”

  • Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers

    AUDIO FROM PHONE CALL: "If you have a hand in this, you deserve to go to prison. You actually deserve to hang by your goddam, soy boy, skinny-ass neck." In the days and months following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Fulton County elections director Richard Barron received hundreds of harassing messages. AUDIO PHONE CALL: "You are a fraud. You should just go to China, cause that's where you belong, in communist China because you're a crook." His staff in Atlanta, Georgia - made up almost entirely of Black election workers - was targeted too. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "The slurs were disturbing, sickening" … "The staff started getting all sorts of calls, threatening that people were going to come and kill everyone in their offices or in their chairs." For senior election administrators to local volunteers, Trump's baseless voter fraud claims have had far-reaching consequences in contested states from Georgia to Arizona to Michigan. Public servants and others who ran elections or refuted voter-fraud falsehoods continue to be targeted. Some have faced protests at their homes. Many have received death threats. In Georgia - where Trump faces a criminal investigation into alleged election interference - the fallout has been especially severe. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "I'm concerned about future elections." Gabriel Sterling, a senior election official in Georgia, who drew national attention in December when he denounced Trump's fraud claims as dangerous, says he's still being harassed and threatened. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "Beginning of May, I still got a phone call at 2:36 in the morning telling me I was going to prison. So this stuff has continued and it's continued for all of us." Sterling's boss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family have also been targeted. In April, Raffensperger's wife, Tricia received a chilling text message that read, "You and your family will be killed very slowly."A week earlier, another anonymous text said, "we plan for the death of you and your family every day." In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Tricia Raffensperger detailed the threats to her family since the election. In one previously unreported incident, people who identified themselves to police as Oath Keepers - a far-right militia group involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 - were found outside Raffensperger's home, forcing him and his entire family into hiding. Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia in last year's presidential election marked a dramatic political shift in the historically Republican state. His defeat left many in the party in disbelief and Trump lashed out at election officials claiming they rigged the results. No significant fraud was found in Georgia or elsewhere in the U.S.FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "There's no way we lost Georgia, there's no way. That was a rigged election." His false claims unleashed a torrent of hate and harassment against election workers. FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "You watch what's going to come out. Watch what's going to be revealed." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now investigating the former president for potential interference and said in a February letter that her office would probe "any involvement in violence or threats." A spokesman for Trump did not respond to requests for comment, but has previously characterized the probe as a "witch hunt." Criminal law specialists say the threats to election officials could increase the legal jeopardy for Trump. Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham. CLARK CUNNINGHAM, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: "The statement in her letter suggests one of the things she may be looking at is whether Mr. Trump or others acting together with him were actually encouraging or soliciting the making of death threats against Georgia election officials." In April, two investigators from Willis' office met with Fulton County's elections director Richard Barron. During the hour-long meeting, which has not been previously reported, investigators sought information on threats against Barron and his staff. Willis' office did not respond to a request for comment. Elections officials fear the fallout from Trump's false and incendiary rhetoric could reverberate into future elections by making it harder to hire or retain people in public-service jobs that make them targets for violence. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "You have a lot of good public servants just leaving... never seen an exodus like this before."

  • Student burns school’s LGBTQ Pride flag — and posts video online, Washington cops say

    “This is an appalling act of hate against the LGBTQ+ community.”

  • Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Glittering Catsuit, Armored Corset & Crystal Booties for a ‘Legendary’ Performance

    The rapper went for a high-shine jumpsuit for the season finale of HBO Max's "Legendary."

  • They were fighting on a flight to Fort Lauderdale, then came smoke: ‘Very frightening’

    A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale had to be make a pit stop Wednesday afternoon due to a scary altercation while in the air.

  • The end of Trump's presidency brought the US one of its biggest spikes in global approval ratings on record

    Positive opinions of the US in the international community returned to the levels seen during the Obama era, Pew found.

  • Man who assaulted police officer 'did not like' his face

    A secret society member who brutally assaulted a police officer and caused him to suffer a traumatic brain injury with help from his twin brother was jailed for two years, nine months and four weeks on Friday (11 June).

  • Analysis: In the NBA, a breakthrough win awaits for a GM

    Phoenix general manager James Jones was the guy who would routinely hold court at his locker a half-hour before games and engage in all sorts of conversations in his playing days. Books he was reading, what the financial markets were doing, current events, political matters, the nuances of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. The eight general managers left in the NBA playoffs all had success stories to tell long before their postseason runs of 2021 started.

  • Dua Lipa Embraces Her Inner Rodeo Girl

    It’s the Wild West-era of the pop star.

  • American Airlines could pay $1 billion for up to 250 eVTOLs to fly travelers over congested cities and highway traffic

    The electric helicopter-like aircraft are designed to fly over cities and give people an efficient alternative to driving to and from the airport.

  • "Why would anybody play this?": PlayStation boss' most notorious quote

    Jim Ryan, Sony's head of PlayStation, wants people to know that he doesn't hate old video games.Why it matters: A dismissive quote about older PlayStation games has dogged Ryan for years and been used to boost theories as to why Sony has not supported its back catalog of games as well as rivals Microsoft and Nintendo.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn a 2017 interview with Time, Ryan recalled seeing versions of the PlayStation r

  • Schiff calls for inquiry after report that Trump DOJ targeted Democrats in Congress

    The New York Times reported that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions sought lawmakers' data as part of leak investigations.

  • Dodge's quickest-ever muscle car will allegedly be electric

    Dodge has repeatedly warned it will need to shift away from the V8 in order to comply with looming emissions regulations. Part of the giant Stellantis group formed earlier in 2021, Dodge is following the rest of its sister companies towards electrification. Anonymous sources familiar with the carmaker's product pipeline told The Detroit Bureau that one of the EVs currently under development "will be the fastest [Dodge] ever," an honor that was once held by the Challenger Demon that launched for 2018 with a 2.3-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. Since then, various electric car manufacturers have claimed faster 0-60 mph times.

  • Another 2.3 million stimulus checks have been sent out, IRS says. Here’s who got them

    Another batch of stimulus checks were sent out under the American Rescue Plan.