Texas man planned to get chain and locks to ‘break’ sex trafficking victim, feds say

Chacour Koop
·2 min read

An undercover federal agent posted an advertisement on the website’s public discussion board.

Posing as the leader of a human trafficking organization in April, he asked for someone who could “break” a “slave.”

A user under the name TheAlphaMajor responded.

“I won’t report you,” the man behind the account said during a phone call the next day, according to a criminal complaint. “Tell me what the real deal is just so I know what I’m getting into.”

The undercover agent explained a woman was refusing to engage in commercial sex.

“In your particular situation you’re looking for her to be more afraid of the punishment than she is of the work,” the man replied, according to the complaint, later saying “I consider that you know it’s not submission it’s oppression and what you’re talking about is oppression, which I don’t give a s---.... It’s a means to an end for you.”

The complaint says the man “communicated his understanding of the difference between fetish submission and forcing someone into commercial sex.”

“I would be happy to help you,” he said, according to the complaint. “Anonymity is going to be key...I really do not want the negative press or dealing with the legal ramifications.”

A day later, Cypress, Texas, resident John Kelley met with the agent in person for over an hour at an establishment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as members of a trafficking task force surveilled them, authorities say. Their conversation was recorded with audio and video.

Kelley reassured the agent of his ability to break the human trafficking victim and his plans to return to the area to torture her, according to the complaint.

On May 14, Kelley texted the agent “plan to deliver her Monday night.....I still need to get chain and locks” and a bucket to use the bathroom, the complaint says.

When Kelley arrived at an address provided by the agent on May 17, he was taken into custody. He was indicted Tuesday on a charge of attempt to aid and abet sex trafficking.

In an order of detention pending trial, a federal judge with the Northern District of Texas-Dallas Division said Kelley “reported a high net worth, significant assets, and considerable cash on hand” and a could be sentenced to a “very lengthy prison term.”

“The defendant thus has an incentive to flee, as well as the means to do so,” the judge wrote in the order.

Texas man accused of kidnapping girl at a birthday party is going to prison, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • $350,000 settlement offered in police takedown of wrong man

    Officials of a Georgia city have offered a $350,000 legal settlement to a Black man injured last year when a police officer violently slammed him in the ground, later saying he mistakenly believed the man had an outstanding arrest warrant. The settlement proposal approved Thursday by the Valdosta City Council also would create a citizen review board to help oversee local police and make policy recommendations. Antonio Arnelo Smith, 47, sued Valdosta police and other city officials in U.S. District Court a year ago, saying officers used excessive force and violated his civil rights.

  • White boys who grew up with Black neighbors are more likely to become Democrats, study finds

    White men who had a Black neighbor in 1940 are more likely to be registered with the Democratic Party 70 years later, researchers say.

  • The Trump scandals we don't know about

    The Trump scandals we don't know about

  • California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

    California selected another 15 people on Friday to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine amid hopes from state officials that the chance of winning big money will convince skeptics to get inoculated ahead of the state's broad reopening next week. The lottery-style drawing selected winners from the nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. State officials identified the winners by what county they lived in, with plans to contact them in the coming days.

  • "Why would anybody play this?": PlayStation boss' most notorious quote

    Jim Ryan, Sony's head of PlayStation, wants people to know that he doesn't hate old video games.Why it matters: A dismissive quote about older PlayStation games has dogged Ryan for years and been used to boost theories as to why Sony has not supported its back catalog of games as well as rivals Microsoft and Nintendo.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn a 2017 interview with Time, Ryan recalled seeing versions of the PlayStation r

  • The 4 Trump Organization figures who could guide prosecutors through the company's byzantine finances

    Prosecutors are interested in the process for evaluating Trump Organization properties, and they've already brought one person with that knowledge before a special grand jury.

  • China's rocket forces have been practicing launching 'carrier killer' missiles in the dark during midnight drills

    Chinese troops have been practicing conducting multi-wave strikes with DF-26 ballistic missiles in a series of late night exercises.

  • Teacher at school for at-risk teens accused of sexually assaulting student, NC cops say

    The 28-year-old was arrested on charges of forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student

  • Trump-inspired death threats are terrorizing election workers

    AUDIO FROM PHONE CALL: "If you have a hand in this, you deserve to go to prison. You actually deserve to hang by your goddam, soy boy, skinny-ass neck." In the days and months following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Fulton County elections director Richard Barron received hundreds of harassing messages. AUDIO PHONE CALL: "You are a fraud. You should just go to China, cause that's where you belong, in communist China because you're a crook." His staff in Atlanta, Georgia - made up almost entirely of Black election workers - was targeted too. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "The slurs were disturbing, sickening" … "The staff started getting all sorts of calls, threatening that people were going to come and kill everyone in their offices or in their chairs." For senior election administrators to local volunteers, Trump's baseless voter fraud claims have had far-reaching consequences in contested states from Georgia to Arizona to Michigan. Public servants and others who ran elections or refuted voter-fraud falsehoods continue to be targeted. Some have faced protests at their homes. Many have received death threats. In Georgia - where Trump faces a criminal investigation into alleged election interference - the fallout has been especially severe. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "I'm concerned about future elections." Gabriel Sterling, a senior election official in Georgia, who drew national attention in December when he denounced Trump's fraud claims as dangerous, says he's still being harassed and threatened. GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: "Beginning of May, I still got a phone call at 2:36 in the morning telling me I was going to prison. So this stuff has continued and it's continued for all of us." Sterling's boss, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family have also been targeted. In April, Raffensperger's wife, Tricia received a chilling text message that read, "You and your family will be killed very slowly."A week earlier, another anonymous text said, "we plan for the death of you and your family every day." In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Tricia Raffensperger detailed the threats to her family since the election. In one previously unreported incident, people who identified themselves to police as Oath Keepers - a far-right militia group involved in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 - were found outside Raffensperger's home, forcing him and his entire family into hiding. Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia in last year's presidential election marked a dramatic political shift in the historically Republican state. His defeat left many in the party in disbelief and Trump lashed out at election officials claiming they rigged the results. No significant fraud was found in Georgia or elsewhere in the U.S.FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "There's no way we lost Georgia, there's no way. That was a rigged election." His false claims unleashed a torrent of hate and harassment against election workers. FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "You watch what's going to come out. Watch what's going to be revealed." Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now investigating the former president for potential interference and said in a February letter that her office would probe "any involvement in violence or threats." A spokesman for Trump did not respond to requests for comment, but has previously characterized the probe as a "witch hunt." Criminal law specialists say the threats to election officials could increase the legal jeopardy for Trump. Georgia State University law professor Clark Cunningham. CLARK CUNNINGHAM, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR: "The statement in her letter suggests one of the things she may be looking at is whether Mr. Trump or others acting together with him were actually encouraging or soliciting the making of death threats against Georgia election officials." In April, two investigators from Willis' office met with Fulton County's elections director Richard Barron. During the hour-long meeting, which has not been previously reported, investigators sought information on threats against Barron and his staff. Willis' office did not respond to a request for comment. Elections officials fear the fallout from Trump's false and incendiary rhetoric could reverberate into future elections by making it harder to hire or retain people in public-service jobs that make them targets for violence. RICHARD BARRON, FULTON COUNTY ELECTION DIRECTOR: "You have a lot of good public servants just leaving... never seen an exodus like this before."

  • Another respiratory illness is spreading across the South, CDC warns. What is RSV?

    Here’s what to know and how to protect yourself.

  • Minimum legal age for marriage to be raised to 18 as forcing 16-year-olds to wed is 'child abuse'

    Ministers are understood to be ready to back a private members’ bill by Sajid Javid, the former Home Secretary, which will end the current practice that allows 16 year olds to marry with their parents’ consent. His bill, to be introduced to Parliament next week, will make it illegal for anyone to marry under 18 in an attempt to end forced nuptials. It follows a cross party campaign to close a loophole that can lead to children being pressured or coerced into a marriage. The current law allows ch

  • Schumer demands Barr and Sessions testify over DOJ’s targeting of House Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) called on former Attorneys General Bill Barr and Jeff Sessions Friday to testify over the Trump Justice Department's secret subpoenas for data belonging to House Democrats.Driving the news: At least a dozen people linked to the House Intelligence Committee had records seized between 2017 and early 2018, as part of the Justice Department's crackdown on media leaks related to the investigation into pot

  • From abortion and porn to women and race: How Southern Baptist Convention resolutions have evolved

    Raise your hands if you think this year's Southern Baptist Convention meeting could be feisty. AP Photo/Matt YorkThe Southern Baptist Convention will convene its annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 15, 2021, in what could be the most consequential such get-together in recent memory. Just 15 years ago, the SBC boasted some 16.3 million members across the United States. However, it is hemorrhaging members. According to data released in May, Southern Baptists have lost over 2 million me

  • Trump has been spotted crashing memorial services unannounced at his Mar-a-Lago resort

    Former President Donald Trump has lived in Florida since losing the presidential election to Joe Biden.

  • Here’s what people are saying about Justin Fields’ impressive Wednesday practice at Bears OTAs

    Justin Fields continues to garner recognition for his play during Bears OTAs, including Wednesday’s practice where he had some great throws.

  • Vols’ offensive lineman enters transfer portal

    Vols' offensive lineman enters transfer portal.

  • American workers are quitting at the highest rate in decades

    There’s something unusual going on in the labor market: US workers are gaining leverage over employers. Recovery from the pandemic has been weird, the result of a collision between public health measures, economic relief provided by governments and central banks, and social changes inspired by the experience of enduring coronavirus. This has resulted in a labor market that seems at once too hot and too cold: The high number of long-term unemployed, for example, suggests a very loose labor market, while the number of firms who say they can’t fill jobs suggests a tight one.

  • U.S. Senate pledges diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

    United States lawmakers have pledged a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics as part of a wide-ranging China-focused bill passed by the Senate this week.

  • Megan Thee Stallion Wows in a Glittering Catsuit, Armored Corset & Crystal Booties for a ‘Legendary’ Performance

    The rapper went for a high-shine jumpsuit for the season finale of HBO Max's "Legendary."

  • Watch This Doggo and Dolphins Have a Spontaneous Playdate at the Beach

    Land puppers and sea puppers unite!