Texas man reported accidental gunfire killed girlfriend. Denton police say it’s murder

A man who told Denton police that a handgun fell, fired on its own and fatally shot his girlfriend was arrested Thursday night and accused of murder in the case, Denton police said Friday.

Zeniff Rudd told Denton police he was lying in bed on March 6 when he heard a gunshot and found 26-year-old Mindy Tenerias on the floor with a gunshot wound.

But officials at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled last month that Tenerias’ death was a homicide, and Denton detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Rudd.

Rudd was arrested in Dallas on Thursday night by Denton police and members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Rudd was booked into the Denton Jail with bond set at $50,000. He faces a murder charge.

Denton police were dispatched to the shooting call just before 1 a.m. on March 6 in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane.

Rudd called 911 and reported that a gun fell, fired and shot his girlfriend.

When they arrived, first responders found an unresponsive woman later identified as Mindy Tenerias with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.