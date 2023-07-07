Texas man reported missing 8 years ago was never really missing, police say

Rudy Farias, a Houston man recently found alive more than eight years after he was reported missing by his mother, was never really gone, according to authorities.

Farias was 17 years old when his mother, Janie Santana, filed a missing person’s report on March 6, 2015. She told authorities at the time her son took their dogs for a walk but never returned. The following day, Farias showed up alive and well on Santana’s doorstep — a fact she actively kept from officials for nearly a decade, Lt. Christopher Zamora said in a news conference

Officers interacted with Santana and her family members on several occasions over the years, but she “continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing,” Zamora told reporters.

Other people in the neighborhood also interacted with Farias, but Santana always “alleged her nephew was the person friends and family were seeing coming and going,” Zamora said.

As a result, authorities continued to search for Farias until June 29, when he turned up at a church, roughly 8 miles from his family’s home. Santana in subsequent interviews said he was bruised and unresponsive at the time.Farias, now 25, was released to her custody, officials said.

“Investigators followed up on many tips, leads, collected evidence provided, proving that Rudy was not missing during the eight-year period,” Zamora said. “Many of these facts included contacts and statements with relatives, friends, neighbors and medical professionals.”

A motive for the ruse remained unclear.

Police also disputed claims from a Houston activist who alleged that Farias had suffered sexual and physical abuse during the past eight years.

“We do take all allegations seriously and any new information or facts that we receive will be investigated,” Zamora said, emphasizing that authorities so far have found no evidence of sexual abuse.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has also declined to bring criminal charges against Santana.