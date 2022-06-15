Texas man sentenced to 30 years for molesting young girl for two years in Parker County

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually abusing a young girl for two years in Parker County.

Jesse Benjamin Lee, 47, pleaded guilty to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Parole laws do not apply to the continuous sexual abuse of a young child offense, meaning Lee will not be released from prison until 2051 when he will be 76 years old, according to a news release from the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.

After Lee was sentenced, the victim, now an adult, asked Parker County Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke to read her victim impact statement:

“You manipulated my entire family,” the statement said. “We were all a part of your little game. You made sure I knew I was just a piece to be played with… When I would be alone with any man, I was always so afraid. You made my 12 year old brain fear that every man was a monster like you. That all they wanted was to get into my pants.”

Parker County authorities began an investigation after the victim made an outcry.

Lee was arrested in March 2021.

“For two years, while our victim was in middle school, Mr. Lee sexually abused her,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain in the news release. “When, years later, she courageously came forward and told what had happened, she described in vivid detail the horrible things that he had done to her.”

Her outcry was later corroborated when Lee confessed he had molested her to an investigator with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

“Her victim impact was powerful,” Swain said. “As she said in the statement, this process has helped her take back her power. She is a victim no more. Now, she is a survivor.”