Texas man sentenced to 60 years in prison for filming himself raping 7-year-old girl

A Rowlett man who filmed himself molesting a 7-year-old girl has been sentenced to 60 years in a federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Mark A. MIller, 35, confessed to authorities that he had been sexually abusing the child for years, describing their relationship as “a little too close,” according to court documents.

A forensic analysis of his electronic devices revealed that he had produced at least five videos and 132 images of child pornography involving the victim dating back two years, to when the child was just 7 years old.

Miller, of Rowlett, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle, who handed down the statutory maximum sentence. Rowlett is about 50 miles east of Fort Worth.

The Rowlett man was indicted in June 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022 to two counts of production of child pornography.

He was arrested in January 2020 when Royse City police were dispatched to the victim’s home after the victim’s father walked in on the defendant on the floor raping his then-9-year-old daughter.

The father told authorities that he and Miller had been friends for 11 years, and Miller was staying overnight at their home.

On Jan. 12, 2020, the father heard a noise and went to check on it. When he saw Miller was not in the living room, where he’d been sleeping, the father rushed to the daughter’s room.

That’s where he found Miller raping the child. The father held a gun on Miller until the police arrived.

The child was immediately transported to the hospital and on to the Rockwall Children’s Advocacy Center, where she confirmed that Miller had raped her on multiple occasions and had photographed her genitals and showed her the photos.

When officers confronted Miller about the photos, he admitted to producing child pornography.

At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, a Rockwall Police Department forensic analyst testified that Miller’s electronic devices contained more than 8,000 sexually explicit images of other children. Further testimony revealed that Miller even used a revealing image of the victim in this case as his screen saver.