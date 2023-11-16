Texas man sentenced in fatal Garden State Parkway hit-and-run crash in Woodbridge

A 33-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to nine years in state prison for a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that left an Elizabeth man dead in a roadside ditch.

Fornice Boatner III, of Cleveland, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday for second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of 31-year-old Felipe Dos-Santos, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

On May 25, 2022, New Jersey State Police from the Holmdel Station responded to a report of a body found in a ditch off the Garden State Parkway at milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge.

The investigation determined that around 1 a.m., Dos-Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway in the area of milepost 130.4, when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene after the crash and continued traveling north. Dos-Santos suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Detectives from the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office identified the suspect's vehicle as a 2007 silver Dodge Ram truck with a temporary Texas license plate. Boatner was identified as the suspect after officials learned he was the owner of the vehicle and obtained information that he fled New Jersey to Cleveland, Texas, following the crash. Detectives also discovered that Boatner was wanted out of Houston in connection to another hit-and-run crash, according to the investigation.

On May 28, 2022, Boatner and his Dodge Ram were located in Cleveland, Texas, by members of the Houston Police Department and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested Boatner at his residence. He was lodged in the Liberty County Jail.

Boatner was extradited to New Jersey in June 2022. He pleaded guilty in January.

