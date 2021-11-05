Texas man shared tips on making bombs — with undercover FBI agents, officials say

An East Texas 20-year-old has pleaded guilty to providing detailed bombing instructions over the internet. The man allegedly wanted to target federal law enforcement agents with these potential bombs and was providing instructions online to undercover FBI agents, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.

Beau Daniel Merryman pleaded guilty to the distribution of information relating to explosives and destructive devices on Nov. 4, the release said.

The Jefferson man gave instructions on how to make multiple types of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), like pipe bombs and pressure-cooker bombs. In online conversations from September to October 2019 he directed undercover federal law enforcement agents to target federal agents with the maximum amount of damage possible, the release said.

Merryman’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Officials said Merryman intended to cause great harm to his targets.

“This defendant believed he was sharing his knowledge and expertise with individuals who would cause significant damage or injury to targets including federal law enforcement and critical infrastructure,” FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said in the release.

The 20-year-old also wanted to target “critical infrastructure” with the homemade bombs, the release said.

“This defendant had the knowledge, intent and capability to inflict great harm on our East Texas community. Thanks to the extraordinary investigative work of our agency partners, he was stopped before any lives were lost or damage was done,” acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in the release.

Merryman faces up to 20 years in prison and was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019.

