Texas man shoots 4 family members dead before killing himself, police say

A man in Texas allegedly killed four family members, including a child, and injured three others overnight Friday before killing himself as officers approached.



Corsicana police say the suspect was identified as Kevin Milazzo, 41. Milazzo’s 68-year-old stepfather and 61-year-old mother, William and Connie Mimms, were killed. The other victims were the suspect’s 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo, and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of the suspect’s former girlfriend.



TEXAS POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING COUPLE AS AUTHORITIES SUSPECT WOMAN ‘DID NOT WILLINGLY’ LEAVE LIFE BEHIND



A 911 call just after midnight Feb. 5 reported that a known suspect had killed his family members.



When police arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds. A search of the home revealed two additional gunshot victims who were taken to a Dallas hospital. Their conditions were not released in a press release.

Officers approached the vehicle to find the man inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and he died at a hospital.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.