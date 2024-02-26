Texas man shot, killed after 3 men tried to steal his truck, break into his home: police

A Houston man was shot and killed Sunday morning after three men tried to steal his truck before entering his home, according to police.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that Detective David Hicks of the Houston Police Department’s homicide division said the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old-man, watched via his home security cameras as three masked men tried to steal his pickup truck.

The surveillance cameras were located outside the house near the truck, police said.

After the three men failed to take the truck, they broke into the home and turned off the lights, investigators said.

TEXAS MAN RECEIVES PROBATION FOR DEATH OF TEEN BOY WHO THREW FECES AT HIS DOORSTEP

Three men invaded a Houston home on Castle Creek Drive and shot a man after they failed to break into his pickup truck, police said.

Once the men were inside, they shot the man multiple times as his wife and children were inside the home with him.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers responded to the shooting on Castle Creek Drive where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

Hicks told the station the family did not see the man get shot.

TEXAS MAN WANTED IN GYM PARKING LOT MURDER ARRESTED IN MEXICO, DEPORTED TO US

Three men tried to steal a pickup truck on Castle Creek Drive in Houston before breaking into the home and gunning down a man inside, according to police.

The man’s wife told detectives she and her husband saw the three men try to break inside the truck.

TEXAS GANG MEMBER TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER HOURS-LONG STANDOFF: POLICE CHIEF

Houston police said the man was shot to death inside his home after three men tried to break into his truck.

She told investigators they found the man dead after hearing gunshots.

The victim’s stepdaughter told investigators she was not inside the home when the shooting happened, also saying she was not sure why the family was targeted.





Original article source: Texas man shot, killed after 3 men tried to steal his truck, break into his home: police