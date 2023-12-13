Texas man who stole over $77,000 in armed robbery of SC bank goes to prison, official says

A Texas man is going to prison after pleading guilty to an armed robbery charge at a South Carolina bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Deveon Nathaniel Gibbs, a 29-year-old Houston resident with a criminal record that includes a previous conviction for robbing a bank, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in a news release. Gibbs was also given an additional term of 24 months in federal prison for violations of his supervised release, according to the release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Gibbs and a person the prosecutor called a “co-conspirator,” pepper sprayed ATM technicians as they serviced an ATM at First Citizens Bank at 949 Lake Murray Blvd. That’s in Irmo, near Exit 102 on Interstate 26.

A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to an armed bank robbery.

Witnesses said they believed Gibbs was armed, according to the release.

Gibbs and his co-conspirator stole more $77,000 before fleeing to a nearby apartment complex where they got in a vehicle and ultimately drove to Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Law enforcement officers recovered about $55,000 along Gibbs’ flight path, and clothing that contained Gibbs’ DNA, according to the release.

Gibbs was taken into custody and held without bond before he pleaded guilty to the single-count indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Information about how Gibbs was connected to the armed robbery as well as where and when he was arrested was not available.

A man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to an armed bank robbery.

There was no word on any punishment facing the co-conspirator.

Following Gibbs’ prison sentence, he’s ordered to serve five-year term of supervision, according to the release.

Gibbs’ criminal history includes prior state convictions for theft and burglary, as well as a prior federal conviction for bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Both the FBI and Irmo Police Department investigated the case that was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elle E. Klein, according to the release. Lexington attorney Sarah Mauldin, who works for the public defender’s office, was previously listed as Gibbs’ lawyer, according to court records.