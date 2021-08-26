Texas man strips down to his swim trunks to make a point about masks in school

As a rule, taking one’s pants off to make a point about kids’ safety isn’t a good idea, but it worked for a father of four in Dripping Springs Independent School District outside Austin, Texas.

James Akers literally removed his clothes to demonstrate to the district’s board of trustees that there are some rules a civilized society follows even if it means a temporary restriction on personal liberties. He was given 90 seconds to address the board and put on quite a show.

“I’m here to say that I do not like government or any other entity — just ask my wife — telling me what to do,” he began. “But sometimes I gotta push the envelope a little bit. And I’ve just decided that I’m going to not just talk about it, but I’m going to walk the walk.”

Several parents spoke during the meeting, some making more sense than others, but Akers was the only one to disrobe. (Akers starts talking at the 26 minutes and 20 seconds mark in the video.)

He started by saying that his employer makes him wear a coat and he hates it. He also said he has to wear a shirt and tie to work, which he doesn’t like, either. Akers removed those items, as well as his shirt as other parents in the crowd cheered.

“On the way over here I ran three stop signs and four red lights,” he continued. “I almost killed somebody out there. But by God, it’s my roads, too. So I have every right to drive as fast as I want to.”

Akers also said he parked his car in a spot reserved for people with physical disabilities, which he joked was also his way of exercising personal freedom over the well-being of his community. He eventually removed all of his clothing except for a pair of swim trunks.

“It’s simple protocol,” Akers concluded. ”We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”

Board president Barbara Stroud, treading lightly, moved to restore order.

“Mr. Akers, I understand, I believe you’re a swimmer, but if you wouldn’t mind putting your pants back on for a comment that would be appreciated,” she said.

The pro-mask dad complied to that request.