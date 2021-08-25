Texas man strips at meeting to make point on masks

Good Morning America

As many children return to in-person learning and adults end a period of working from home, experts are concerned about the upcoming flu season and its implications for hospitals that are already pushed to the limits of capacity due to the COVID-19 delta variant. Flu season usually runs from October to May, with experts suggesting the best time to get vaccinated is from early September to the end of October, although some major retail pharmacies have already begun advertising this year's supply. For some, that might mean getting vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time -- either a booster shot or primary COVID-19 vaccination.