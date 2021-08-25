Texas man strips at meeting to make point on masks
A Texas man took off most of his clothes during a school board meeting to prove a point on mask wearing. (Aug. 25)
GOP State Sen. Andre Jacque from Wisconsin tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was hospitalized Aug. 16. Jacque opposes mask and vaccine mandates.
This meningitis survivor is grateful the KU health center wanted to warn others they may have been exposed. | Opinion
James Akers stripped down to a bathing suit before telling the Dripping Springs Independent School District, "We follow certain rules for a very good reason.”
James Akers said that while people might not like to be told what to do, "we follow certain rules for a very good reason."
Orange County Public Schools, which includes Orlando, saw more than 400 new COVID-19 cases in a single day’s reporting. Now the county is mandating masks as the governor stands firm on his stance against them.
His pregnant wife said this week that the hospital was "out of options" for her husband.
As many children return to in-person learning and adults end a period of working from home, experts are concerned about the upcoming flu season and its implications for hospitals that are already pushed to the limits of capacity due to the COVID-19 delta variant. Flu season usually runs from October to May, with experts suggesting the best time to get vaccinated is from early September to the end of October, although some major retail pharmacies have already begun advertising this year's supply. For some, that might mean getting vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time -- either a booster shot or primary COVID-19 vaccination.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is now a beauty brand founder. The model and actress recently announced the launch of Rose Inc., her cosmetics and skin care brand. The brand, which has been in development for two years, is focused on sustainability and high-performance, non-comedogenic formulations, Huntington-Whiteley said.
The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing the sweep of the lawmakers' review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The request Wednesday seeks information about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House under then-President Trump and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among them is an event at the Ellipse, near the White House, featuring remarks by Trump where he egged on a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian had an important message for employees this week: The highly contagious nature of the delta variant meant more of them needed to get vaccinated. He didn't use those exact words.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Over the past few weeks, the fight has changed with the rise of the B. 1.617.2 variant - a very aggressive form of the virus," he wrote, using the scientific term. In May, the Worl
Contact tracing is touted as a crucial tool to prevent new COVID-19 infections, but in Maryland, the effort has lost much of its workforce over the last several months. So, what does it mean now that delta variant has taken hold? Though many people weren't familiar with the phrase "contact tracing" before the COVID-19 pandemic, the practice has long been used by public health officials to limit the spread of infectious diseases by breaking the chain of transmission.
Infections in the state have quintupled over the last two weeks and have spiked by 700% in Meade County, where the annual rally was held
Stewart stars as Diana in the upcoming movie, which is slated to debut at the Venice Film Festival.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, a decision that puts millions of Americans at risk of losing a roof over their heads. Activists and lawmakers, led by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), had urged President Biden to extend the moratorium, even if the legalities of such a move were seen as questionable.
Breaking down the top positional battles on the roster as the Packers approach the preseason finale.
Wait, why do you poop more on your period — and is it normal? Here, an ob-gyn gives the low-down on your menstrual cycle's effect on your bowel movements.
The ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan known as ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for Thursday's bombings in Kabul that killed over 100 people, including 13 U.S. service members. Before the carnage outside the Afghan capital's airport, U.S. intelligence warned of an imminent attack by the group. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined "CBSN AM" to talk about the extremist group.
Bleacher Report has the Longhorns on upset alert.
Haley Richardson's husband said she did not get the vaccination because she was concerned about how it could affect her pregnancy.