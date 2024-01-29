Texas man suspected of trying to kidnap his estranged wife at Tippecanoe Mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jonathan Aldana-Castro drove to Lafayette from Killeen, Texas, to persuade his estranged wife to come back to him, but police arrested him Saturday afternoon on suspicion of kidnapping, criminal confinement and domestic battery, Lafayette police said.

Aldana-Castro, 21, arranged to meet his estranged wife at the Tippecanoe Mall about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss their relationship, and Aldana-Castro suggested they talk in the parking lot, police said. Aldana-Castro had driven from Texas to Lafayette, where his estranged wife had been living since separating from him.

Once in the parking lot near his truck, Aldana-Castro picked up his wife, and put her in the truck, police said.

Aldana-Castro's 20-year-old wife could not get out of the truck because he'd removed the handle, but the woman's friend witnessed the attack, police said. The friend ran to the truck, opened the door and called 911 after the woman was freed, police said.

Aldana-Castro's wife and her friend began driving towards the police department with Aldana-Castro following them, police said.

Officers met the wife at the police department, and other officers followed Aldana-Castro, stopping him in the 300 block of State Street in West Lafayette.

He was arrested and booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail, where he remains incarcerated in lieu of a $10,000 surety bond.

