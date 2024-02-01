Texas man is third suspect arrested in August I-77 shooting that killed Marquise Banks

Summit County deputies arrested a third suspect in the I-77 shooting on Aug. 3 that killed 23-year-old Marquise Banks and injured one other.

Giovanni Porter, 23, of Carrollton, Texas, was arrested Thursday morning. The sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 23 and charged him with first-degree murder.

Warrant: Summit County Sheriff's Office seeks third person in fatal August I-77 shooting

I-77 shooting

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 p.m. when a pick-up truck traveling southbound on I-77 fired multiple rounds into Banks' vehicle.

His vehicle careened across the grass median and crashed into a Mercedes, leaving its driver with minor injuries. Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also arrested and charged in the shooting are 18-year-old Sirvonte Suggs and 20-year-old Ahmere Williams.

Suggs pleaded not guilty to charges that included two counts of murder and one felonious assault with a firearm drive-by shooting specifications plus aggravated murder.

Williams pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder, two counts of murder and felonious assault. All have firearm specifications, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Texas man is third suspect arrested in fatal I-77 shooting in Green