Texas man threatens to shoot doctor over ‘wonder drug’ — COVID vaccines, feds say

A Texas man is accused of sending a threatening message to a prominent out-of state doctor — a known “vocal advocate” of COVID-19 vaccines — over the shot.

Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey was indicted by a federal grand jury in Baltimore, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday after his arrest.

Harris is charged with “willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person,” the release says. This is in connection to “violent and explicit threats” sent to the Maryland doctor.

The message sent from Harris’ phone included the lines “Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12 gauge promises I won’t,” and “… I can’t wait for the shooting to start,” according to the news release. The doctor’s race and national origin were also mentioned in the message.

If Harris is convicted, he’d face up to $250,000 in fines and up to five years in prison.

Harris is scheduled to make his first appearance at a U.S. District Court in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday.

