Texas man tried to prostitute child, 8, for $800 an hour, police say

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly trying to prostitute an 8-year-old child at a rate of $800 an hour.

Dorian Frost, 27, is now facing a felony charge of promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age following his arrest last week, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

"This arrest illustrates how despicable and depraved that those involved in human trafficking are," Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement. "This case is a prime example of why the Child Exploitation Unit was created. I’m very proud of the combined effort of CEU and our law enforcement partners for bringing Frost to justice."

JOSH DUGGAR’S COUSIN AMY KING CENSORS SHIRTLESS PHOTO OF SON, SHARES WARNING TO PARENTS ABOUT CHILD PREDATORS

The office says deputy sheriffs working undercover online were "contacted by Frost who attempted to prostitute a preteen child at a location within Collin County."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Frost sought $800 an hour in exchange for providing an eight-year-old child," their statement added. "Frost utilized several methods in an attempt to conceal his online identity, however CCSO investigators were able to identify and locate him in short order."

Police say Frost was arrested at his home in Grayson County – north of Dallas – and is being held at a local jail on a $350,000 bond.