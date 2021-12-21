Parker County man used 2 guns to kill mom, fired at cousin to get rid of demon: affidavit

A Parker County man admitted to fatally shooting his mother at their home with two guns in September, according to an affidavit.

And, 37-year-old Matthew Ray Russell then fired several shots at his cousin because Russell thought his cousin was a “demonic presence,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday.

A Parker County grand jury indicted Russell Dec. 16 on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Rebecca Russell, 64. Grand jurors also indicted Russell on attempted murder and accused him of shooting at his cousin.

Investigators with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office have not released any information on a motive. Russell was booked on suspicion of public intoxication shortly after the Sept. 28 shootings.

In addition, the grand jury indicted the Parker County man on a charge of evading arrest.

If convicted of murder, Russell faces a maximum of life in prison. He faces maximum sentences of 20 years if convicted of attempted murder and 10 years if convicted of evading arrest.

Russell’s cousin told investigators he had been living at the Parker County home with his aunt for at least four years. The aunt was later identified as Rebecca Russell, according to the affidavit.

Russell was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford Tuesday in lieu of more than $1 million bail.