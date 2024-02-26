Texas man wanted by Sunbury police after incident Sunday

Feb. 26—SUNBURY — A 41-year-old Texas man already wanted by law enforcement in his home state is now wanted by Sunbury police after a near 90-minute stand-off on North Fourth Street Sunday, authorities said.

Barry Beaver was discovered inside a North Fourth Street home after city police responded to a call for a disturbance at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Once officers arrived, they learned a female, who was not named, was wanted on a warrant in Northumberland County, according to Police Chief Travis Bemigen.

Once the woman was taken into custody, it was learned Beaver was also inside the home, police said.

When officers returned to the home, they were met with resistance when trying to contact Beaver, police said. Police then sealed off the area for nearly 90 minutes before a different male opened the door and was immediately detained, Bremigen said.

A search warrant was served on the home, including a K-9 dog from Berwick was also brought to the scene to assist in the search, police said.

After the search was completed, police said Beaver was able to escape the residence, police said.

A second search warrant was served and Bremigen said police seized heroin and methamphetamine from the home, police said.

A second male inside the residence was also taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of Beaver is asked to call Northumberland County 911.