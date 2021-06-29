Update: Texas man won't be charged in dump truck case

Jun. 29—Editor's note: The Olmsted County Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Mark Hardin, 36, a spokesperson for the office said in an email on June 29, 2021.

A Texas man was arrested Friday after a Cascade Township property owner reportedly found him attempting to drive a dump truck off the owner's property.

Mark Hardin, 36, who is believed to be from Tyler, Texas, but is now homeless in Rochester, was arrested by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor tampering with a motor vehicle. Hardin also may face a misdemeanor DWI charge pending results of a blood draw.

He will not be charged in Olmsted County District Court, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 12:10 p.m. Friday to the 10 block of 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township for a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

The 58-year-old property owner told deputies that when he arrived at his property, he noticed a bicycle sitting in an odd spot but initially assumed it had been dumped by a kid. The man went back to work on his property and noticed at his lawn tractor had been moved. When he inspected it further, he realized it had been damaged.

A few minutes later, the man saw his 1994 GMC dump truck start to move. The man drove his utility vehicle up to the truck and was able to talk the person driving it. The person was later identified as Hardin.

The property owner told deputies he believed Hardin was under the influence of something due to his erratic behavior and incoherent sentences. Hardin left the man's property on the bike. The property owner followed Hardin to Essex Park, where county deputies arrested him without incident.