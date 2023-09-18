Texas Mansion Features Huge Garage For Your Toys

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Would you buy this house?

If you’re in the market to buy a sizable, expensive property in the area of Dallas, Texas but really want a killer garage for your car collection, read on. A newly built home in the town of Highland Park has hit the market with the kind of garage that should be featured in movies. But this property isn’t for everyone, mostly because the $18.5 million price tag is far beyond most shoppers’ budgets.

Some are calling the nine-car garage in this property an “auto gallery” and it’s not hard to see why. After all, it looks more like a museum setting than a dingy, basic garage we’re used to seeing for most houses. It’s the kind of place you can sit and just admire your rides, plus take amazing photos of them all on display.

In the property listing photo, Aston Martins and Bentleys are featured in the auto gallery. That seems quite appropriate, although we’re sure a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, etc. would also go nicely. Anyone who can afford this house definitely should have an impressive stable of luxury and/or performance rides.

There appears to be a bar at one end of the garage or auto gallery, making it clear the space is to be enjoyed, not just used for getting into and out of the cars. That’s a concept we would love to enjoy in our own homes.

If you or your non-gearhead significant other cares, the home also features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, so it’s perfect for entertaining plenty of guests at once. The sizable kitchen features dual islands, plus there’s a bar and infinity pool. Personally, we’d watch all our favorite car movies in the home theater.

Images via HAR.com

