Texas mass killing suspect's bond set at $7.5M; wife among several arrested

CUT AND SHOOT, Texas — Hours after the wife of the man accused of killing five of his neighbors in their Texas home was arrested along with several others, a judge Wednesday ordered the suspect to be held on $7.5 million bond.

Francisco Oropesa had his magistrate hearing at the San Jacinto County Jail and his bond was set at $1.5 million each for five counts of murder, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said.

Oropesa had an interpreter for the hearing and “said very little,” Judge Randy Ellisor said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office announced that several arrests had been made. Kean didn’t identify those arrested or say how many people were taken into custody in connection with the case, but said it was fewer than five.

Oropesa’s wife was among those arrested, records show.

A man releases a balloon from the makeshift memorial outside the victims' home on May 2, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. (David J. Phillip / AP)

Divimara Lamar Nava, 52, was listed as being in custody at the Montgomery County Jail after being arrested just before 3 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) on a charge of hindering apprehension of a known felon, according to records. She’s currently being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson separately confirmed her arrest to The Associated Press, saying she previously denied knowledge of Oropesa’s whereabouts, but authorities believe she hid him in the home near Conroe where he was arrested Tuesday.

The district attorney said another person, Domingo Castilla, was also arrested in the process of the investigation Tuesday night in San Jacinto County on a charge of possession of marijuana.

While Castilla is under investigation for providing material aid and assistance to Oropesa, Dillon said that he's being investigated on multiple charges outside of the scope of Oropesa's arrest.

Castilla’s bond was set at $5,000, Ellisor said Wednesday.

Castilla is not related to Oropesa, but is an associate or friend, according to Dillon.

Speaking in front of the jail early Wednesday, Kean said more arrests are likely, saying, “others are hinging on what’s going on right now.”

Dozens of officers swarmed house where suspect was found under hiding laundry

Kean described Oropesa’s demeanor as “calm” Wednesday morning and that he's “probably in this jail right now having a hot breakfast.”

Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot on Tuesday evening, ending a four-day manhunt.

He was charged in connection with the Friday shooting in which officials said he killed five people — including a 9-year-old boy — after a neighbor asked him to stop firing his rifle because an infant was trying to sleep.

A tip led authorities to a house less than 20 miles from the site of the Friday shooting in Cleveland, Texas, and he was found hiding in a closet underneath laundry, officials said Tuesday night.

In the Cut and Shoot neighborhood where Oropesa was arrested Tuesday, neighbors Wednesday said their street was swarmed with armed law enforcement personnel, unmarked vehicles and a helicopter that hovered above.

Hector Dominguez, 53, lives next door to the home where authorities said Oropesa was found and recounted how he saw about 20 to 30 officers converge in the back of his neighbor’s home, and about 50 in the front.

Dominguez said he doesn’t know his neighbors and had no idea what was occurring.

While authorities were targeting the neighbor’s home, Dominguez said an officer told him, “Take it easy. The guy is what I want.”

Dominguez said he saw a man with his hands behind his back flanked by three or four officers taken out of the home.

Similarly, Jose Luis Zuniga, 58, said he doesn’t know the neighbors where a shirtless man was captured, describing the area in Spanish as “typically a quiet neighborhood.”

Following media reports, Zuniga said he was surprised to learn a man accused of killing five of his neighbors was apparently hiding out on the same block he lives on.

“I can’t comprehend” what Oropesa is accused of, he said. “I struggle to find the words. He killed children and women. The most innocent.”

No one was at the home Wednesday where Oropesa was arrested. Yellow police tape was both in the back and front of the house.

Recounting the arrest, Kean said there was “a little simple flurry of resistance” before he was taken in. There were no injuries.

He said it’s not believed that Oropesa had been hiding out in the home where he was found for all four days. Officials have not disclosed his path on the run.

Speaking about the house where he was found, Kean said: “I believe he thought he was in a safe spot.”

The murder weapon

In the morning news conference, Kean said that officials may have the weapon used in the mass shooting, pending ballistics testing for confirmation.

Dillon said Wednesday afternoon that the murder weapon was found Saturday morning at the suspect's residence. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is tracing where the firearm came from.

It is illegal for Oropesa, as a Mexican national, to possess a firearm. In the U.S., one must be a citizen in order to purchase a firearm.

Oropesa has been deported four times, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was removed from the U.S. twice in 2009 and once in 2012 and 2016, ICE said.

The small, insular neighborhood of Trails End where Friday night's carnage unfolded proved very cooperative with law enforcement, Dillon said. Within the first hours of the manhunt, residents opened their doors for officer searches to assure Oropesa wasn't hiding inside.

Antonio Planas reported from Cut and Shoot, Texas; Jon Schuppe from Maplewood, New Jersey; and Marlene Lenthang from New York City.

