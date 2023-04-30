Texas mass shooting suspect remains on loose for second day, ‘could be anywhere’

The furious search for a mass shooting suspect in Texas continued into a second day Sunday, as authorities hunted a man suspected of killing five people inside their home, including an 8-year-old child.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, is suspected of fatally shooting five of his neighbors Friday night near Cleveland, a small town about 40 miles north of Houston.

Investigators have widened their search to at least 20 miles from the scene of the shooting, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said.

Searchers found clothes and a phone in a rural area on Saturday, but tracking dogs lost the scent, according to Capers.

“He could be anywhere now,” the sheriff said.

The shooting victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

All five victims were originally from Honduras and lived in a house with five other people, police said. The surviving five housemates escaped uninjured.

The shooting started after the victims asked Oropeza to stop shooting his rifle in his yard, according to investigators.

Oropeza responded by telling them he was free to do as he wanted on his own property, Sheriff Capers said. He then left his property and walked up to his neighbors’ front door, according to doorbell camera video.

He entered the home and shot all five victims from the neck up, “almost execution-style,” Capers said.

Two of the adult victims heroically shielded three children from the bullets, according to investigators. The three kids were initially hospitalized after they were found covered in blood, but authorities later determined they were not wounded in the massacre.

