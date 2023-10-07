From Texas to Michigan: Pastry chef leads cooking event at Leland Lodge

Oct. 7—LELAND — Rebecca Rather, chef and author of the cookbook "The Pastry Queen," is coming from Texas to lead a cooking event at the Leland Lodge this month.

The "Flavors of Texas" is scheduled from Oct. 16-19. Owner Annie Lutz said they decided to resume cooking classes like this during their slower season.

"Our most successful one [class] was on pastries," Lutz said.

Lutz said she, like Rather, is from Texas and has taken some of her cooking classes before. She wanted to bring Southwestern cuisine to northern Michigan.

"It's all our favorite Texas things," she said. "We're bringing a little bit of Texas to Leland. It's locally fresh ingredients made with a Texas flair."

The first day, Lutz said, guests can meet Rather during a reception with local wine tasting and food pairings. Recipe cards and food will be available throughout the week, she added.

Brian Glynn, director of lodging for the facility, said the cooking classes will feature dishes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Rather also is planning to take guests to local farms to discuss local produce.

Glynn said he hopes they fill the 18 rooms of their hotel during the four-day event.

Staying overnight is not required to attend the week's events. Lutz said community members can "choose your own adventure."

"It's a great opportunity for locals," she said. "You can pick and choose what you may want to do."

Besides the cooking classes and demonstrations, activity options include wine tastings, games, needlepoint, hiking and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore exploration.

The "Flavors of Texas" is also a way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of new ownership at the lodge, Lutz added.

"We're going to be having a whole lot of fun," she said.

To sign up or learn more about the event, call the Leland Lodge at 231-256-9848.