A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

Bre'Anna Grant
·2 min read
Screen Shot 2021 03 06 at 1.17.07 PM
The family of SeMarion Humphrey wants immediate action from law enforcement and Plano ISD after he has been bullied by classmates for over a year. CBSDFW

  • Florida police are investigating allegations of a student being bullied at a Texas middle school.

  • In a viral video, Summer Smith posted on Facebook that other students forced her son to drink urine.

  • The superintendent released a video saying the school has been informed and investigating.

Florida police are investigating allegations of a student being bullied at Haggard Middle School in Plano, Texas.

Summer Smith, the mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

In a now-viral video, Smith posted on Facebook that other students forced her son to drink urine.

In the video, a white child is seen holding a cup filled with a dark yellow-colored liquid up to Humprhey's mouth as he drinks and someone laughs in the background.

Smith said her son, who is Black, was at a sleepover last month when the incident happened and he was also abused and called racial slurs.

"Imagine your classmates and football team members turning on you and targeting you," wrote Smith. "Imagine being forced to drink the urine of not only a boy who thought was your friend, but his friends. Imagine the video of you drinking the urine being sent to multiple people in your school."

Smith wrote that the school told her they couldn't do anything about the incident because it didn't happen on school property.

Plano ISD Superintendent Sara Bonser released a video statement saying the school has been informed and the district has launched an investigation.

"Incidents like this affect our whole community. I want to let our community know that Plano ISD does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment and believe every student must be treated with dignity and respect," Bonser said in the video.

Plano police issued a statement saying they will continue to work with a Juvenile Detective, School Resource Officer, and school officials to conduct a full and thorough investigation in an effort to "identify any and criminal offenses that might have occurred during and prior to this incident."

During a news conference on Friday, Smith, her lawyer, and advocates say they won't stop fighting for change and want immediate action from the school and law enforcement, CBS 21 reported.

A petition in support of Humphrey has garnered over 100,000 signatures so far and a GoFundMe campaign has raised over $30,000 for him.

