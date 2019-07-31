Texas mom who allegedly left her baby in a running car at a nightclub flashed a big smile in her booking photo

A Texas mom allegedly left her infant in a running car while she took shots at a nightclub, police say.

When officers confronted Samantha Grace Vaughan early Sunday, she shouted racist slurs and eventually wound up smiling for a jail booking photo.

Copperas Cove police found Vaughan's baby around 2 a.m. in the back of a Buick parked outside Trackside Night Club, according to an arrest affidavit. The baby, Riley, was sleeping in the unlocked car with the engine running, police wrote.

Once an officer brought Vaughan, 26, outside the club for questioning, she allegedly told them she only entered to use the restroom. Police could smell alcohol on her, however, and Vaughan told them she drank two shots. A breathalyzer test later that night determined her blood alcohol level was 0.148.

She then allegedly shouted, "You will not take my child an place her with a f------ n----," according to the affidavit.

Police put her in handcuffs as she continued to curse, the affidavit says. Vaughan also told the officers she came to the club to pick up her husband, whom she sat with while drinking shots.

Job fair arrest: Single mom locks child in car with the AC on and a cellphone

As authorities told her she was under arrest, Vaughan pulled away, dropped to the ground and continued to "thrash her body around."

Eventually, police got her a in patrol car, where she kept yelling and smashed her forehead on a steel bar twice, leaving a small cut that is visible in her booking photo.

Vaughan was charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat against a public servant, according to the affidavit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas mom left baby in car, took shots at club, police say