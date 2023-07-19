Texas mom arrested after ‘unnecessary medical procedures' performed on 3-year-old: police

A Texas mom is facing charges of abusing her 3-year-old child by subjecting them to "multiple unnecessary" medical procedures.

Jessica Gasser, 27, was arrested in Rusk County last week and is being held at the Tarrant County Jail, sheriff’s deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has appealed to the public to help solve a case of "Munchausen by Proxy," a syndrome whereby a child’s caretaker – often the child’s mother – either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

Jessica Gasser is facing charges of child abuse.

The sheriff’s office said the medical child abuse "has been happening for an unknown amount of time." Tarrant County investigators believe Gasser has had "multiple unnecessary medical procedures performed on her 3-year-old child."

During the alleged abuse, Gasser sent messages to a friend saying she would delete all of her posts on Facebook about her child’s health, including private messages, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has been in contact with Gasser through social media, email, or text to contact Detective Michael Weber at 817-884-3749.