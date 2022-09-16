Texas mom, boyfriend arrested after 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy: Report

A Houston-area mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged in the "suspicious" death of her 3-year-old son, Texas authorities said.

Lisa Marie Davis, 27, and Elmer Powell, 21, are both charged with filing a false report to a police officer, Fox Houston reported. Powell was also charged Thursday with intentional bodily injury.

Davis is the mother of Jace Davis, who died Saturday. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the death was considered suspicious and is still under investigation, pending results from an autopsy.

Deputies responded to a call early on Saturday from Powell, who was in distress, the outlet reported.

He allegedly told a dispatcher the boy was "gagging."

First responders arrived and performed CPR on the way to a hospital. Jace Davis was pronounced dead a short time later.

Fox News has reached out to the state Department of Family and Protective Services.