Texas mom found dead with teeth missing after visiting boyfriend in Mexico, cops say

The body of a missing Texas woman showed signs she may have been tortured, authorities say.

Lizbeth Flores, 23, was discovered dead in Mexico on Aug. 11, two days after crossing the border from Brownsville to see her boyfriend, KRGV reported, citing Mexican authorities. Her remains were found in Matamoros, about 20 minutes away.

Police said Flores’ death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, likely from large rocks found near the scene, according to KVEO. All of her teeth were missing and bruising to much of her body led authorities to believe she was tortured, police said, KRGV reported.

Her mother, María Rubio, told Telemundo 40 that her daughter had gone to visit her boyfriend Aug. 9. She grew worried when Lizbeth didn’t return home that evening and filed a missing person report.

“Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out,” Flores’ mother told the outlet, as translated by the New York Post. “I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter. The way they left her, the pain that my daughter went through there in that moment. That’s what hurts.”

“I want that, what they did to my daughter, everyone that took part in her death, I want them to pay,” Rubio added.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation, according to the New York Post.

McClatchy News reached out to the FBI’s national press office Tuesday and is awaiting response.

Flores is survived by her mother and two children.