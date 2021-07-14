A Texas mom was killed as she took her son to Naval Academy. Now there’s an arrest

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Texas mom who was taking her son to the Naval Academy, police say.

Houston mom Michelle Cummings was killed by stray bullets while relaxing on the patio of a hotel in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 29. She was visiting the city for her son’s induction ceremony.

A news conference with information about arrest is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

“His family travels from Houston, Texas, for what should’ve been the highlight of their summer — to take their son to an induction ceremony — and then it ended the way it did,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said at news conference two weeks ago announcing a reward in the case.

Cummings, 57, was visiting with other parents who brought their sons to the Naval Academy when she was shot, police said. The shooter fired from a nearby street toward the hotel, police said

In the weeks since the shooting, the FBI, ATF, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and U.S. Naval Academy alumni contributed to rewards for information in the investigation.

Cummings’ son, Trey Cummings, who’s a football prospect for Navy, attended the induction ceremony a day after his mother’s death and he was granted leave to mourn before summer training, the Baltimore Sun reported.

