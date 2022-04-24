Texas mom scheduled for execution asks for pardon

A mother of 14 who was convicted of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 is set for execution. But the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles could give a recommendation to stop the death of Melissa Lucio. Lilia Luciano has the latest on this case.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories