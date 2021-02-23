Texas mom seeks fire safety awareness after death of 3 kids

  • Jackie Nguyen looks out through a window Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. Nguyen lost her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, along with their grandmother Loan Le in a fire in Sugar Land, Texas, during the winter freeze Tuesday. Nguyen says she is staying strong because she wants people to know of her children and to build something that could be their legacy since their lives were cut short. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Jackie Nguyen's arm shows wounds Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, on Houston from a house fire in which she was injured and her three children were killed during the winter freeze Tuesday in Sugar Land, Texas. The children's grandmother Loan Le also died. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Jackie Nguyen stands in a room Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. Nguyen lost her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, along with their grandmother Loan Le in a fire in Sugar Land, Texas, during the winter freeze Tuesday. Nguyen says she is staying strong because she wants people to know of her children and to build something that could be their legacy since their lives were cut short. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
  • Jackie Nguyen stands in a room Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. Nguyen lost her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, along with their grandmother Loan Le in a fire in Sugar Land, Texas, during the winter freeze Tuesday. Nguyen says she is staying strong because she wants people to know of her children and to build something that could be their legacy since their lives were cut short. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)
1 / 4

Winter Weather Texas

Jackie Nguyen looks out through a window Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. Nguyen lost her three children, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, along with their grandmother Loan Le in a fire in Sugar Land, Texas, during the winter freeze Tuesday. Nguyen says she is staying strong because she wants people to know of her children and to build something that could be their legacy since their lives were cut short. (Marie D. De Jesús/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman whose mother and three children were killed last week during the state's widespread power outages says she hopes to use money from a fundraising campaign to increase awareness about fire safety.

Jackie Nguyen, 41, said that amid frigid conditions she was using a fireplace to keep the family warm in their home in Sugar Land, Texas.

Nguyen, the only survivor from her house fire, lost her three kids, Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette Nguyen, 5, and her mother, the children’s grandmother, Loan Le, on Feb. 16, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Sugar Land firefighters responded to a fire at around 2 a.m. at the family's red-brick home engulfed in flames. The fire was reported by a neighbor, said Doug Adolph, a city spokesman.

“Obviously they were trying to stay warm,” Adolph said at the time. “We can’t say that’s what the cause was, we just think we know they were using a fireplace.”

Nearly a week after the fire, there are no updates on the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Nguyen said she hopes to use the money fundraised by her school community at Rice University where she expects to finish her MBA program, to honor her children and either start a foundation or give contributions to existing charities.

Her family also launched a GoFundMe page with the “aim to to create a foundation in the children’s honor to provide tuition assistance at St. Laurence Catholic School and to raise awareness about fire safety.”

The separate fundraisers had taken in a total of more than $528,000 as of Monday evening.

Recommended Stories

  • Devastating House Fire Claims Lives of 3 Children, Grandmother During Texas Winter Storm

    A devastating house fire in Sugar Land, Texas, has claimed the lives of three children and their grandmother during the unprecedented Texas winter storm last week. What happened: Sugar Land Fire Department responded to a house fire call at around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Vista Lakes near Edgewater, according to CNN. The family’s mother, Jackie Pham Nguyen, 41, and her friend Mai Bui were saved from the fire, but her three children — Olivia, 11, Edison, 8, and Colette, 5, nicknamed Coco — and their grandmother, Loan Le, 75, died from the incident.

  • Three children and their grandmother die in Texas house fire during blackout

    Jackie Pham Nguyen, the children's mother, "had to be physically restrained from running back into her burning home," according to a city spokesperson.

  • Walmart to Louis Vuitton: NC woman spent $250K COVID loan on shopping spree, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the 24-year-old from Charlotte spent the money on everything from mattresses and shoes to car parts, diamonds and designer bags.

  • South Carolina push to resume executions with electric chair

    South Carolina is dusting off its electric chair and trying to restart executions in the state after going nearly 10 years without putting an inmate to death. A House Committee voted 14-7 on Tuesday to make electrocution the default for an execution. Right now, inmates can choose between electrocution and the current default method of lethal injection.

  • Top U.S. Senate Democrat directs lawmakers to craft bill to counter China

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he has directed lawmakers to craft a package of measures to counter China's rise, capitalizing on bipartisan hardline sentiment on Beijing in Congress to strengthen the U.S. tech sector and counter unfair practices. Schumer said at a weekly press conference that he has directed committees to craft a bipartisan bill based on legislation he proposed last year seeking funding of $100 billion to spur research in key tech areas, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing and semiconductors. This year's package would target investment in U.S. manufacturing, science and technology, supply chains and semiconductors, Schumer said, adding he intends to have a bill on the Senate floor by "this spring".

  • The mother of an 11-year-old who died in the Texas winter power outage is suing 2 of the state's energy giants

    The mother of Cristian Pavon, who was found dead in his family's mobile home last week, filed a lawsuit against ERCOT and Entergy.

  • A look at how Biden's Cabinet nominees fared Tuesday

    President Joe Biden's Cabinet is starting to fill out, with nominees for agriculture secretary and United Nations ambassador gaining Senate approval Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he intends to wrap up the remaining nomination votes quickly. “At a time of acute national challenge, we need qualified leaders atop our federal agencies — and fast,” he said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Filing Taxes During The Pandemic

    Tax season is here again, and though in many countries that means simply waiting for your government to tell you how much you’ll get refunded or how much you owe, in the U.S. it means spending a few hours — at least — figuring out your own tax liability, or paying someone to do it for you. It’s no wonder that there’s been memes on how it’s like playing a guessing game with serious consequences if you get it wrong. You won’t actually go to jail just because you make a mistake on your tax return, but the larger point is that “filing taxes” is a simple term for what is often a convoluted equation — and it’s even more complicated to figure out in 2021 due to a number of COVID-related factors, such as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. Ahead, we spoke to Kemberley Washington, CPA and tax analyst at Forbes Advisor, on what to look out for when filing taxes this year. Still haven’t gotten your stimulus? Claim it on your taxes “With the stimulus checks, the biggest thing this year is the Recovery Rebate Credit,” says Washington. “This is going to be for individuals who need to claim a stimulus payment, a person who has yet to receive their stimulus payment — the IRS has not issued it, or they received a partial payment. They may qualify for additional payment on their 2020 tax return.” Who would this apply to? “A person whose income decreased in 2020 may qualify because maybe in 2018 or 2019, they’ve made too much money to qualify,” says Washington. Since the direct stimulus payments used income from previous years, not from 2020, the rebate is a way for more people to collect their $1,800 from the first two stimulus checks. “It could also be a college student, a person who was claimed by their parents in 2018 or 2019, but is no longer a dependent,” she continues. “Also, if you had a new baby or adopted a child under the age of 17, you may now qualify for additional stimulus payments.” Washington emphasizes that the stimulus payments were not considered income and therefore are not taxed. But while the direct payments weren’t garnished if you owed back taxes, the rebate can be garnished for back taxes. In any case, if you owe any amount of taxes this year, that amount will be deducted from your rebate credit — so you may not necessarily receive the full $1,800 that many Americans were eligible for. Unemployment benefits will be taxed Unfortunately, unemployment benefits are considered income, and you may have to pay taxes on them if you didn’t already choose to have them withheld before receiving the benefits — which many people did not, either because they didn’t know how to or because they needed all the unemployment assistance they could get to survive the pandemic. “You will receive a form called 1099-G, which is going to indicate the amount of unemployment you received throughout the year,” says Washington. She notes that even if you opted to withhold unemployment taxes, you still have to report it on your tax return. Unemployment benefits are subject to federal taxes, and most states tax them, too. Only New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Montana, California, and Oregon exempt unemployment from being taxed. Democrats have introduced a bill that would exempt the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes, but it hasn’t passed Congress yet. This doesn’t mean you’ll definitely owe taxes this year — your tax liability depends on a lot of other factors as well. But it’s important to remember that unemployment benefits will be a big component of how your 2020 taxes are calculated, and if you usually expect a certain amount as your tax refund, it may be lower than that this year. And this means that you may want to file as early as possible to figure out exactly how much of a refund you’ll get, or how much you’ll have to pay by April 15th. If you usually use a free or cheap tax filing software, you might also be wondering if unemployment will complicate your tax return so much that you won’t be able to file yourself. The good news, says Washington, is that some tax software already allows an easy way to include unemployment benefits on your tax return. Gig workers and freelancers must pay self-employment taxes If you did any gig work in the past year, and especially if it was your first time doing so, you’ll need to keep in mind that your tax situation is different. You’ll need to pay self-employment taxes, for one. “But also, not only are you responsible for self-employment taxes — you may be entitled to certain deductions to reduce those self-employment taxes,” says Washington. “For example, you may be able to take a home office deduction, you can take business mileage [deducations],” she continues. “You can also take off some of your cell phone expenses if you use it for business.” Unfortunately, as of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, this type of home office deduction isn’t applicable if you’re an employee who’s been working from home. “But if you’re an employee and also have some side income from freelancing, then you’re able to take it,” Washington says. A new tax credit rule for 2020 The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most common tax credits that Americans with low to moderate incomes can take advantage of. If you’re eligible, you could receive anywhere from $538 to $6,660 in credits, depending on your household size and how many dependents you have. But this year, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s something called a “lookback provision” intended to help people whose earnings were drastically different in 2020 due to COVID. Washington explains that this provision allows you to look at your 2019 tax year, not just your 2020 tax year, to determine which would give you the highest amount of earned-income credit. “That’s what the lookback provision is there for, because they recognize that some people didn’t have earned income in 2020, and they would no longer qualify,” she says. The same modified rule applies to the Child Tax Credit this year. Okay, what if I owe taxes this year? Do I have to pay by April 15th? For most, Tax Day is April 15th this year. If you’re a Texas resident, or your ability to file a tax return has been affected by the recent winter storm in the state, the IRS has extended the filing and payment deadline to June 15th. If you haven’t been affected by the Texas disaster, you can easily request an extension on filing your tax return — but the deadline to make payments on owed taxes would still be April 15th. With that said, that doesn’t mean you have to pay all of it at once. “The first thing you can do is contact the IRS — and you can do so online; you can create an account online and create a payment arrangement,” says Washington. “So that’s one way you can do monthly payments.” You can also ask the IRS for a temporary delay on collecting your payment. “You can request, let’s say for instance, 120 days to pay this balance. The IRS is going to say yes, and what you’re saying is that within 120 days, you’re going to get this payment down to zero,” she explains. The bottom line is that the IRS is not looking to come after you, as long as you contact them to work out an alternate payment plan. If I’m expecting a refund, when will I get it? “If you’re a person who electronically files, you can expect that you’ll receive it within 21 days — and that’s normal,” says Washington. “But if you use a paper return, then you’re going to expect a lot of delays.” The IRS is still backlogged on tax returns from last year. If possible, you should definitely file your 2020 tax return electronically. If you need more information, create an IRS online account first Washington says that an IRS online account is a little-known feature that could help a lot of people who have questions. “Last year, many taxpayers had trouble reaching out to the IRS because it shut down operations,” she says. In fact, for a long time the IRS website explicitly discouraged people from calling them because phone lines were so overloaded. “But there’s a tool that you can use called the Online Account. You can actually look at previous tax returns, you can pull your tax documents from this year, you can set up payment arrangements, you can look at payment history, you can do so much within this tool that I think it behooves anybody to make certain that they have this set up just in case, instead of calling the IRS and waiting just to talk to someone.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know When Filing Taxes For The First TimeShould You Do Your Own Taxes? When To Pay Vs Do AtTax Day Is July 15th: How To File An ExtensionHow You & Your Spouse Should File Your Taxes

  • The Tesla Model Y Is Now $9,000 Pricier

    Tesla drops the Standard Range RWD Model Y from its lineup weeks after it arrived.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell offers to renounce British citizenship in third bail appeal

    Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday offered to renounce her British citizenship and put her assets into a monitored bank account, as she appealed to a New York judge for bail for a third time. Ms Maxwell, who is currently in a prison awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, made a desperate new offer to surrender both her British and French passports - leaving her with just her American citizenship - in an attempt to prove she was not be a flight risk. The 59-year-old French-born socialite moved to England as a child with her father, British press baron Robert Maxwell, and grew up in Oxford. She has denied all charges against her. "Ms Maxwell will renounce her French and British citizenship to eliminate any opportunity for her to seek refuge in those countries, if the Court so requires," said Bobbi Sternheim, her attorney said in a new appeal filed on Tuesday.

  • ‘I screamed their names’: Mother describes losing three children in fire during Texas freeze

    The children’s grandmother also died in the fire

  • 8 rescued off Florida after vessel overturns, sheriff says

    The six men and two pregnant women pulled from water were Cuban immigrants, local authorities say.

  • Paloma Faith welcomes second baby girl with honest post on birth and feeding

    The singer says she's 'in so much pain but elated'.

  • ‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power Outage

    Courtesy of Jackie NguyenLast Monday, Jackie Pham Nguyen was grateful to still have power at her Texas home.Her kids—Colette, 5, Edison, 8, and Olivia, 11—played in the snow that morning before coming inside for hot chocolate and leftover food from Lunar New Year celebrations. For hours, they played Bananagrams and other board games.Their grandma, Loan Le, joined them. The 75-year-old, who’d lost heat at her own residence amid the state’s power failures, braved icy roads to take shelter at their Sugar Land house.These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.“Honestly it was an awesome day. We had lunch at home, hung out. The kids were excited that they didn’t have school because it was Presidents’ Day, and we just kind of had the news running in the background the whole time,” Jackie said. “The whole day, I felt grateful we were among the 10 to 15 percent of Houston that had power.”When the lights went out at 5 p.m., the family was undeterred. They huddled together for warmth, Jackie lit the fireplace, and they continued playing games. Around 9:30 or 10 p.m., Jackie tucked the kids in bed upstairs and went to sleep in her room downstairs.Four hours later, the house was in flames. Jackie said she doesn’t remember much about that night, except that when she woke in a hospital bed, a fire official informed her that the children—and her mother—were gone.“After that, I couldn’t breathe. Even now, I can’t believe it. This is some crazy nightmare and I’m going to wake up any minute now,” Jackie told The Daily Beast.“How did we all have this perfectly normal day and how did it end like this?” she said.Authorities are investigating what caused the blaze, which comes amid extreme weather and a deadly power crisis across the state. Initial reports on social media suggested the inferno may have started from the fire the family lit to keep warm.Dozens of people in Texas—and across America—have died in last week’s winter storms. The cold snap especially wreaked havoc on the Lone Star State, where millions of people lost electricity, heat and water because of the state’s infrastructure failures.Among the dead are 11-year-old Cristian Pineda, who died of suspected hypothermia in his freezing cold mobile home in Conroe. The sixth-grader and his family came to the U.S. from Honduras two years ago. Cristian’s mother, Maria, has filed a $100-million wrongful death lawsuit against the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the utility company, Entergy Corporation.Houston mom Etenesh Mersha and 7-year-old daughter Rakeb Shalemu died from carbon monoxide poisoning after they desperately sought warmth in their car.Andy Anderson, a Vietnam veteran in Crosby died of hypothermia while trying to get a generator running; he relied on an oxygen machine, which doesn’t work without electricity.There are many tragic stories of loss, and likely more to come.Vanessa Kon, an aunt of the Nguyen children, told The Daily Beast she believed officials should have been prepared for the power grid disaster. Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen “We don’t know what happened,” Kon said. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”For her part, Jackie hasn’t even begun to consider accusations of negligence against Texas power operators. “I’m in this triage sort of crisis mode right now,” Jackie told us from an extended-stay hotel. “I’m just waiting for what people have to say.”‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansJackie said she spent two days in a hospital burn unit before she left against the advice of doctors. For several days, she still smelled like the smoke from her burning house, until she finally found a hotel with running water.“I don’t remember a whole lot from that night,” she said. “I suffered from a lot of smoke inhalation. It’s kind of impaired some of my brain cognition. I’m really just hoping a lot of it comes back. Because I want to be able to piece all that together.”Jackie remembers letting Olivia talk over Zoom with her friends from a New York summer camp that night, despite wanting to conserve energy on their electronic devices in anticipation of outages. “I’m grateful that I did let up a bit on that, so she could have that. So her friends could have that memory,” Jackie said.She remembers the kids trying to teach Loan to play the card game Speed, but Loan wasn’t catching on. She thinks of little Colette, nicknamed Coco, suggesting they mix chocolate syrup with milk because they ran out of cocoa mix.Jackie said grandma Loan lived just five miles away and usually never spent the night anywhere but her own house. Even during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Loan stubbornly chose to stay by herself. “I thought it was so weird that she didn’t even give me a hard time about coming over,” Jackie said of Monday’s sleepover. “I kind of wonder… if things happened that way so that she would be there. She would not have been able to survive knowing what happened to her grandkids.”The grieving mom—who suffered burns and smoke inhalation from the blaze—said one blip is replaying through her mind. She recalls standing in the foyer of her two-story house and encountering walls of flames. She screamed for the children but didn’t hear them. She only heard the crackling of fire, the noise of the walls disintegrating.She believes her female friend, a light sleeper who stayed over that night, dragged her from the home. The friend tried calling 911 but her phone wasn’t working, so she ran out and banged on neighbors’ doors.“Obviously, as a parent, you question yourself, if you could have done something,” Jackie said. “The way it’s been explained to me is just: I’m lucky to be alive. There was nothing else for me to do.”As Jackie tries to piece together what happened that night, she said she wants people to know who her children were—and how important their grandmother was in their lives, an unsung hero and the glue that kept the family together.Jackie’s parents moved to the U.S. in 1981 from Vietnam, where Jackie was born. Loan and her husband, Cau Pham, were refugees in Malaysia before coming to California and later moving to Texas. Jackie’s three kids were first-generation Americans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Pham Nguyen (@jaxwin) “If it weren’t for my kids, I don’t think she would have made it as long as she has,” Jackie said of Loan, adding that Cau died several years ago. “They gave her a sense of purpose. She scheduled everything around their 3 o'clock pickup at school. Or she did grocery shopping for us.”“I can’t say enough about how much my mom was a rock to me and saving grace to my children,” Jackie added.Jackie’s coworkers at the tech company Topl, and her cohort at Rice University, where she’ll earn an MBA this spring, launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $278,000. Right now, the fundraiser is a placeholder for a future foundation to honor Colette, Edison and Olivia. (Kon also created a GoFundMe on behalf of her brother, Nathan Nguyen, the children’s father.)All of her kids, she said, were wildly different “little humans.”First-born Olivia was witty and sarcastic, and loved skiing and listening to Queen, Journey, and other classic rock music. “She’s very much an old soul—stuck in this middle-schooler’s body,” Jackie said. “She’ll tell me what songs are about. Anything she was curious about she would dive in. Every song, she reads the lyrics, looks up the history, the band members. She could have been on Jeopardy or some sort of trivia.”The mother and daughter shared a special connection; both were the oldest in their families. “She was such a good big sister,” Jackie said. “It was a love-hate relationship [being the oldest child]. It’s a burden. It’s another way she and I related.”Edison had just turned 8 in November and was a sweet, gentle boy who enjoyed art and painting and was eerily attuned to other people’s moods. Jackie said Edison was mildly autistic and has struggled with social tact, but he was also incredibly considerate. “He always could sense if I was sad or if I was stressed, or if I was worried. He would just check in on me—my 8-year-old!”“I’d ask him, ‘Are you happy, son? Are you having a good day?’ The things we say to each other a lot were: ‘If you’re happy, I’m happy,’” Jackie said. “If you spent a minute with him, you just knew he had such a warm heart.”Colette, at 5 years old, was a girly-girl and unapologetically herself—especially when making videos for TikTok. She even made and presented a PowerPoint show for Jackie’s birthday, with a slide that read: “Top 5 reasons i love mama.”“She was constantly dancing and talking to herself, as if she’s on a live show,” Jackie said. “She was not going to accept her birth order. There was no way anyone was going to knock her around and bully her in anyway.”But she was also very loving and affectionate, always hugging her mom or holding her hand. “Even when she looks at you, she looks at you longingly and deep into your eyes, it’s adorable,” Jackie said.Jackie said she wants the GoFundMe money to go to causes related to performing and visuals arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy—themes that speak directly to who her children were as people.“They are amazing little humans and they would have grown up to be awesome, to really contribute and make a difference,” she said.“This is the legacy I could do for them. This is the goodness they would have potentially done had they been able to live out their lives.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ex-NYPD officer, NYC Republican latest arrests in US Capitol riot

    A former NYPD officer and a prominent Queens Republican are the latest arrests in our area connected to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Gender-reveal device explosion kills father-to-be

    Christopher Pekny was making a device to be used at his child's gender-reveal party, police say.

  • Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after suffering ‘multiple leg injuries’ in California car crash

    Firefighters had to extricate superstar from vehicle after it rolled over near Los Angeles

  • Tiger Woods injured in one-car accident

    Woods was the only occupant of the car, and was extricated via the jaws of life

  • The Washington Football Team won't pick a new name until 2022

    The Washington Football Team is looking for fan input as it considers its next name.

  • David Perdue decides against 2022 Senate run

    Former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) won't be pursuing a 2022 Senate comeback bid after all. Perdue, who lost his Senate seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) during Georgia's runoff elections in January, announced Tuesday that "after much prayer and reflection," he has decided not to run for Senate in Georgia in 2022. "This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said, adding that he will "do everything I can" to ensure the eventual Republican candidate wins the seat. The former Georgia senator had been considering challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who in 2022 would be running for a full six-year term after completing the term of Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.). In fact, Perdue recently filed paperwork to run, and a senior adviser confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he was "leaning heavily toward" running. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have also been considering running for the Senate seat, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, but they had reportedly been waiting to see what Perdue would do before making a decision. More stories from theweek.comLawrence Ferlinghetti, City Lights founder and champion of the Beat Generation, dead at 101Is the new COVID normal preventing us from getting back to life?Ted Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun texts