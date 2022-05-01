Texas mom shoots man dead after he broke into home with her children inside

A Texas mother fatally shot a man who broke into her San Antonio home while her children were inside, Police announced Friday.

The woman, who remains unnamed but is reportedly in her 30s, was at home with her three children Thursday evening when she heard the man break in. The man, who also remains unnamed, entered the house from the rear through the laundry room. The woman grabbed a gun and shot him twice in the chest, according to KSAT News.

Police would later arrive at the scene to find the man in the backyard sitting in a chair. He died from the wounds on the way to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the shooting but have not announced any charges. Neither the woman nor any of her children were harmed in the incident.