Texas mom in ‘skeletal boy’ case never seemed ‘like a stable person,’ relative says

Family members and authorities spoke out Wednesday following the recent arrests near Houston of two suspects accused of mistreating young boys, including one whose remains, authorities said, were left rotting in an apartment after he died.

"To me, she just never seemed like a stable person. She was nice overall but she just never had it together," Melody Robinson, grandmother of one of suspect Gloria Williams’ children, told FOX 26 of Houston.

On Wednesday, bond for Williams, 35, was set at $900,000 total on charges of serious bodily injury to a child by omission ($350,000); injury to a child by omission ($250,000); and tampering with evidence ($300,000), FOX 26 reported.

Bond for Williams’ boyfriend, Brian Coulter, 31, was set at $1 million after he was charged with murder in the death of the boy whose remains were found Sunday, the station reported.

Both Williams and Coulter were arrested Tuesday after having been free to go following an earlier round of police questioning, FOX 26 reported. Both suspects made an appearance in "probable cause" court on Wednesday, according to the station.

The dead boy, who authorities said was 8 years old, suffered multiple blunt-force injuries and his death was declared a homicide, FOX 26 reported.

Three surviving boys found at the home, in western Harris County outside Houston, were ages 7, 10 and 15 and had allegedly been abandoned by Williams and Coulter "for an extended period of time," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters earlier this week. The children appeared malnourished, showed signs of physical harm and had been relying on periodic handouts of food from neighbors, reports said.

Only Coulter was facing a murder charge, but Robinson claimed Williams was deserving of legal consequences as well.

"Whatever these charges are, they need to stick because it’s not just the guy’s fault," Robinson said. "She failed them as a mother. She should have protected those children."

Robinson said she has had custody of Williams’ 13-year-old daughter since the girl was age 2 and recently received conservatorship of Williams’ 17-year-old daughter.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez said investigators were deeply disturbed by the conditions of the boys when they were called to the scene Sunday, after the 15-year-old boy reached out for help.

"We saw soiled carpet, no furniture. No furniture at all," the sheriff told reporters. "No bedding, no blankets, nothing that we could see. It was a very bad condition for anyone, especially children, to live in."

Gonzalez ended his news briefing by urging the public to report any suspected cases of child abuse or neglect.