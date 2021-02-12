Texas mom tackles suspect accused of peeping through teen daughter's window

A mom in Lake Jackson, Texas pulled off a football move to protect her children. Police dashcam footage shows Phyliss Pena tackling a man in the middle of her street last month. The suspect is accused of peeping into the bedroom window of her 15-year-old daughter. They held the suspect until officers caught up. The police chief wants to meet with Pena to commend her, and said he might even send her a job application.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Welcome back to CBS this morning. It's that time again, time to bring you some of the stories that are the talk of the table this morning, and Gayle King is going first.

GAYLE KING: OK, I'd love to. Mine's about a mom. She brought out all her mama bear. This happened in Lake Jackson, Texas. That's south of Houston. She pulled off a football move to protect her children. Now, before you look at it, watch the little stutter step she does.

- Yeah.

- That's amazing.

GAYLE KING: Police dash cam footage shows Phyllis Piña--

- Well, it's a heck of a tackle.

GAYLE KING: I know, I love it. I hope we show it again, tackling a man in the middle of the street last-- look at the stutter step, da-da-da, I'mma get you. Why did she--

- I mean, that's textbook.

GAYLE KING: Why did she do that? The suspect is accused of peeping into the bedroom window of her 15-year-old daughter. What? They held the suspect until the officers caught up.

Piña says this. My kids are my life. I'm just making sure I protect them. Pretty much.

The police chief now wants to meet with her and commend her. He said he might even send her a job application. So one of the cops said to her, it's not very often that we have somebody who steps in and does what you did. She said the cop fist-bumped her and said, I hear the Texans are looking for a new linebacker. I just-- I just loved--

- I don't think it's a good look in jail for the guy who got tackled, either.

- Oh, we saw you on TV, new cellmate.

GAYLE KING: Go, Phyllis. You go.