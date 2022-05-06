Texas Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Teen Daughter: ‘He Had No Reason To Take My Baby’s Life’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Fenley
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day

A 60-year-old man named Van Brisbon has been shrouded in infamy after allegedly killing Lauren Juma, his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.

The tragedy went down last week in Humble, Texas, part of Greater Houston.

At around 1 a.m. on April 29, Juma frantically FaceTimed her mother — who was out of town for work — shortly before she was killed.

“My baby called me, FaceTimed me and she said, ‘Mom, help me!'” her mother, Laurie Young, recalled. “That’s the last time I heard her voice.”

While on the phone with Young, Juma — a sophomore at Nimitz High School — screamed “Mom, he has a gun!”

She also reached out to her older sister, Keryca Harmon.

“She just wanted to get away, that’s all she wanted,” Harmon said. “She just said he was being really weird and wanted me to pick her up.”

Authorities were soon dispatched to the scene, though they heard gunshots as they neared the residence. Upon entering, officers found that the 16-year-old was already dead.

Brisbon was then apprehended and taken into custody, though he “was not cooperative with investigators,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harmon was also on-scene when the gunshots rang out.

“I was there for three minutes before I heard two gunshots go off, and I could just remember running up to the house and officers telling me to go back to my car,” she recalled.

Initially, Brisbon was held in Harris County Jail on $1M bond. However, this was eventually upped to $2M after a hearing earlier this week.

As further information about the matter came to light, it was revealed that officers suspected Juma was sexually assaulted prior to her death. He had also had prior run-ins with the law in both Phoenix and Chicago.

In response to the matter, Juma’s mother — who had dated Brisbon for about 5 years — was left bereaved and perplexed.

“He treated Lauren like she was his baby,” Young said. “I don’t understand. He can rot in jail. He had no reason to take my baby’s life.”

“My daughter was a very wonderful loving caring person,” Juma’s father, Sajjad Juma, said. “She loved everybody, and everybody loved her.”

Brisbon’s niece also spoke on the situation.

“I love my uncle to death, I swear I do, but I will never be able to understand how he did something like this to Lauren,” his niece tearfully said.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the 16-year-old’s funeral expenses, though it’s now been closed after raising $21,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories