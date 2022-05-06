Texas Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Killed Teen Daughter: ‘He Had No Reason To Take My Baby’s Life’

A 60-year-old man named Van Brisbon has been shrouded in infamy after allegedly killing Lauren Juma, his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter.

NEW: Family members released this picture of 16-year old Lauren Juma. They confirm she was the Humble teenage girl allegedly shot and killed by her mom’s 60-yr-old boyfriend @KHOU Full report with more live at noon. pic.twitter.com/Lypm2esqul — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) April 29, 2022

The tragedy went down last week in Humble, Texas, part of Greater Houston.

At around 1 a.m. on April 29, Juma frantically FaceTimed her mother — who was out of town for work — shortly before she was killed.

“My baby called me, FaceTimed me and she said, ‘Mom, help me!'” her mother, Laurie Young, recalled. “That’s the last time I heard her voice.”

While on the phone with Young, Juma — a sophomore at Nimitz High School — screamed “Mom, he has a gun!”

She also reached out to her older sister, Keryca Harmon.

“She just wanted to get away, that’s all she wanted,” Harmon said. “She just said he was being really weird and wanted me to pick her up.”

NEW: Family members and supporters of 16-yr-old Lauren Juma just arrived at court. One of them made this tribute shirt with her picture on it @KHOU The Nimitz High sophomore was shot and killed Friday. pic.twitter.com/TxZr5Oyh7Y — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 2, 2022

Authorities were soon dispatched to the scene, though they heard gunshots as they neared the residence. Upon entering, officers found that the 16-year-old was already dead.

Brisbon was then apprehended and taken into custody, though he “was not cooperative with investigators,” according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Harmon was also on-scene when the gunshots rang out.

“I was there for three minutes before I heard two gunshots go off, and I could just remember running up to the house and officers telling me to go back to my car,” she recalled.

#BREAKING Judge Hazel B. Jones has increased 60-yr-old Van Brisbon’s bond from $1 million to $2 million. He’s charged with the murder of 16-yr-old Humble teen Lauren Juma @KHOU pic.twitter.com/cUAW1956Tp — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 2, 2022

Initially, Brisbon was held in Harris County Jail on $1M bond. However, this was eventually upped to $2M after a hearing earlier this week.

As further information about the matter came to light, it was revealed that officers suspected Juma was sexually assaulted prior to her death. He had also had prior run-ins with the law in both Phoenix and Chicago.

UPDATE: We’re learning new horrific info. about the circumstances surrounding the Humble 16-yr-old girl sadly murdered Fri. Investigators say when 60-yr-old Van Brisbon walked out of the home where she was killed, they saw him pulling up his pants. On-air now with more on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/NOv4y2Fhwg — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) May 2, 2022

In response to the matter, Juma’s mother — who had dated Brisbon for about 5 years — was left bereaved and perplexed.

“He treated Lauren like she was his baby,” Young said. “I don’t understand. He can rot in jail. He had no reason to take my baby’s life.”

“My daughter was a very wonderful loving caring person,” Juma’s father, Sajjad Juma, said. “She loved everybody, and everybody loved her.”

Brisbon’s niece also spoke on the situation.

“I love my uncle to death, I swear I do, but I will never be able to understand how he did something like this to Lauren,” his niece tearfully said.

Van Brisbon’s niece left the courtroom in tears, when she heard the gruesome case details in the death of 16-year-old Lauren Juma, a sophomore at Nimitz High School. More: https://t.co/9bNeq3tG13 pic.twitter.com/dBN9buNUeS — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 2, 2022

The family set up a GoFundMe to help cover the 16-year-old’s funeral expenses, though it’s now been closed after raising $21,000.