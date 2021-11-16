Texas Monthly: Beto O'Rourke joins race for Texas governor

To call him an longshot is an understatement of Texas proportion. But once again, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke will try to defeat an entrenched Republican. Good Day talks to writer Jonathan Tilove, who broke the story for Texas Monthly.

