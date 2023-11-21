Texas mother accused of driving her 3 children into pond after stabbing husband: Police

A Texas woman was arrested late last week after police accused her of plunging her car into pond with her three children inside and stabbing her husband.

One of the children remains in critical condition. The other two children and their father were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the Carrollton Police Department said in a news release.

Wei Fen Ong was arrested Friday hours after both attacks were reported to police in Carrollton, located about 20 miles north of Dallas. Police charged Fen Ong with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Husband calls 911 to report stabbing

The first attack was reported Friday morning when Fen Ong's husband called 911 at 7:48 a.m. local time to report that his wife had stabbed him, Carrollton Police said.

Police and Carrollton medics responded to the home and transported the man to a hospital for treatment. The man, who was not identified, is expected to survive, police said.

Neighbors told KDFW, the Dallas-Fort Worth area Fox affiliate, that they heard yelling and screaming prior to the stabbing.

Woman plunges car into pond with children inside

Later that day, police in the neighboring town of Lewisville responded to a separate 911 call regarding a vehicle that had been driven into a retention pond.

Inside the car was a woman and three children, ages 8, 9 and 12, according to police. Investigators later confirmed that the woman was the wife of the man who was stabbed.

The children were treated at a nearby hospital, where one of them remains critically injured. The other two are in stable condition, police said.

Audreyanna Lagunes, who witnessed the incident, told KDFW that the deep tire tracks indicated that the driver had to have been driving at a high rate of speed before plunging into the pond.

"Oh my heart sank, I have children; I have grandchildren," Lagunes said. "What kind of toll is that going to take on the long run? How long they were under?"

It was not immediately unclear what led to the stabbing and the subsequent vehicle crash. Fen Ong is in jail awaiting the resolution of the case in court.

