Texas mother accuses CMS teacher of sexually assaulting daughter

A Texas mother said a teacher sexually assaulted her eight-year-old daughter multiple times before he resigned and fled the state.

Makalani Jones, 49, who is now a teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, is now in the Gaston County Jail and CMS said he’s suspended with pay from Hidden Valley Elementary School.

The child’s mother told Channel 9 Tuesday that her heart sank when she found out Jones was working with young students in North Carolina.

Timeline

The mother said Jones inappropriately touched her daughter multiple times between October 2022 and December 2022.

The Killeen School District said Jones resigned from his position in January.

On Feb. 9. the Killeen Police Department got a report that a former teacher was accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. Investigators learned the victim said Jones had inappropriately touched her in the fall of 2022.

CMS hired Jones, a reading teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School, according to the district’s website. The district has not released the date he was hired.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office charged Jones with aggravated sexual assault of a child on May 16.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jones Monday in Gastonia on a warrant, issued on the same day, charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child. It’s unclear how the U.S. Marshals tracked Jones down in Gaston County.

A CMS spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Jones is on administrative leave with pay.

Channel 9 is asking how Jones got a job with CMS amid the allegations.

Jones is currently awaiting extradition.

