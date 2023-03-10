Texas mother arrested after leaving kids at home alone — for two months

Police and federal authorities in Alabama arrested a wanted Texas mother after she allegedly left her children alone at home for more than two months, authorities said .

Raven Yates was caught on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Mobile, concluding a monthslong search for the wayward mom, according to a statement by police in Roman Forest, Texas.

Yates, who had been staying with a male friend, was "taken into custody without incident" with help from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, the Roman Forest Police Department said.

Yates is accused of leaving her daughter, 12, and son, 3, at home alone in Texas from Sept. 8, 2022 until they were discovered by the girl's father on Nov. 14, officials said.

The children largely went "without access to food or medical supplies," police said.

The girl's father, who lives in California, became concerned when he learned that Yates had been spotted in Mobile without her kids and that "he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly," police said.

In that time alone, the children had not been registered in any schools, officials said.

Yates was arrested on suspicion of two counts of abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return.

She was still listed in custody of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office on Friday, awaiting extradition to back to Montgomery County in Texas.

It wasn't clear on Friday afternoon if she had hired or been assigned an attorney to speak on her behalf.

