Texas mother, daughter killed as human smuggler crashes into them while evading law enforcement near border

Police have identified the victims of a car crash Saturday involving a human smuggler as a mother and daughter from Texas.

The alleged smuggler ran a stop sign while fleeing from police and T-boned the victims’ vehicle. He also allegedly had six illegal immigrants in his vehicle, all of whom are now in custody.

ARIZONA GOV. DUCEY DOUBLES DOWN ON DISSATISFACTION WITH ‘NON-RESPONSIVE’ BIDEN ADMIN AMID BORDER SURGE

One of the immigrants flew through the windshield upon impact, but survived.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the mother, 59, and daughter, 22, were locals from Mission.

SURGE OF MIGRANTS CROSSING INTO US CREATES LOGISTICS NIGHTMARE FOR BORDER AGENTS

Officers have not yet released the pair’s identities, but did confirm they were the only deaths from the incident.

The alleged smuggler, an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, had six illegal immigrants in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The smuggler faces charges of felony evading and human smuggling.

DESANTIS WON'T STAND FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ‘DISPLACING THE NEEDS OF’ FLORIDIANS

Police may announce more charges for the victims’ deaths at an arraignment Monday, but officers previously said that they would only announce charges after the victims have been identified and their next of kin notified.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would reinstate Trump's controversial migrant protection protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which keeps migrants on the other side of the border while they await hearings.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo to formally end the program in October, and DHS emphasized on Thursday that he "repeatedly stated that MPP has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration."

Fox News' Bill Melugin, Timothy Nerozzi, and Sam Dorman contributed to this article.