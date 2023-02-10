A Houston mother is requesting for her son’s bus driver to be terminated and the school’s principal to be disciplined after discovering her child was allegedly raped on the bus repeatedly for months.

The post Texas Mother Demanding Answers After Her 6-Year-Old Son Was Sexually Assaulted On School Bus appeared first on Blavity.

The concerned mother requests answers from Aldine ISD officials after concluding that her 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted by a juvenile in the back of the bus for months.

“I’m angry. I have no words,” Latoya Stormie Monroe said to ABC.

On Feb. 6 community activists and Monroe gathered outside the Aldine ISD bus barn where she spoke with outlets about the incident.

According to ABC, Monroe said she wasn’t aware of anything until last week when her son’s backpack went missing, which led her to contact school transportation officials to help locate her son’s bag. Monroe was called after officials reviewed security footage of the bus and learned the assaults were caught on camera.

“I would receive a call five hours later, asking me if I could come to the school and pick up my son, and there was an Aldine ISD officer that needed to speak to me,” she recalled. “I get to the school and find out that my son was sexually assaulted. Days of questioning, days of talking to my child. The details became more and more graphic each and every time.”

Monroe’s son has returned to school since the incident but is not riding the bus home. Monroe explained to ABC that her child doesn’t understand the situation’s magnitude and impact quite yet.

“He’s not really, at his age, understanding the magnitude,” she said. “He actually really stated, Why couldn’t that boy be given a second chance? If God gives second chances, why couldn’t the perpetrator get a second?”

Due to the case involving a minor and a juvenile, the case will not be public.