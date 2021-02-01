Texas Motor Speedway will open as COVID-19 vaccination mega-site. What you need to know

Brian Lopez
Updated

Texas Motor Speedway will open as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site on Tuesday with a goal to vaccinate 10,000 people a day, Denton County officials said.

Officials from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments will use 16 drive-thru lanes to vaccinate 1,000 people per hour.

People must have an appointment through Denton County. Walk-ins are not allowed. The clinic will be open at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“This is the largest drive-through clinic we know of in the state and, possibly, the U.S.,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement.

Based on how well the mega-site runs, officials will discuss whether to extend the drive-thru clinic past this week, a Texas Motor Speedway spokesperson said.

Anyone under Texas’ 1a group (front-line health care workers or those living or working at long-term care facilities) or 1b group (those 65 or older or those with health conditions) may register through Denton County. As of Sunday, 160,233 people were on the wait list.

In Tarrant County, County Judge Glen Whitley has said he would like to see drive-thru vaccination after seeing the success in Denton County.

